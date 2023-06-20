Create

MLB fans have a field day as Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was spotted building sandcastles amidst D-backs game: "They’re just giant children"

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. of the Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. demonstrated his resourcefulness as he embarked on constructing a sandcastle near the upper section of the away team's dugout at American Family Field on Monday evening.

Despite lacking a small plastic pail and shovel, Gurriel Jr. ingeniously employed water cups to collect soil, enabling him to shape his imaginative masterpiece.

Amidst the D-backs' commanding 8-1 lead over the Milwaukee Brewers, Gurriel Jr. managed to keep himself engaged during the intervals between his at-bats. His productive use of time proved fruitful as the game culminated in a resounding 9-1 victory for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Talkin’ Baseball posted a video of the outfielder thoroughly indulging in the process of making his skillful sandcastles.

D-backs are up 8-1 and Lourdes Gurriel is making sandcastles 😂 https://t.co/Afx476Tj8E
"D-backs are up 8-1 and Lourdes Gurriel is making sandcastles 😂" - Talkin' Baseball posted.

MLB fans had a field day talking about the presence of an inner child within Gurriel Jr. that heightened the innocence of the moment:

they’re just giant children :) i love this sport 🫶 twitter.com/talkinbaseball…
"They’re just giant children :) i love this sport 🫶" - one fan said.
I love the weirdness of baseball. twitter.com/TalkinBaseball…
"I love the weirdness of baseball." - another fan commented.
@TalkinBaseball_ He is still the same ….. the coolest cat in the MLB 💙
@TalkinBaseball_ And baseball isn’t boring…
@TalkinBaseball_ It’s almost like winning and having fun go together 😈
@TalkinBaseball_ More entertaining than baseball NGL
@TalkinBaseball_ @JomboyMedia The Jays need him back. They are dead without the flare he brought to them.
This looks like a perfectly normal reaction to being forced to watch Brewers baseball 😂😂😂😂 twitter.com/TalkinBaseball…
Have I mentioned I love the dbacks?! twitter.com/talkinbaseball…
Gurriel is the best. Reminds me when he was making smoothies in the dugout last year 😂 twitter.com/TalkinBaseball…

Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s MLB journey

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. #12 of the Arizona Diamondbacks swings at a pitch during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on June 19, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Prior to his tenure with the Diamondbacks, the skilled left-fielder made his MLB debut in 2018 while playing for the Toronto Blue Jays. Before leaving Cuba, he showcased his talent with Sancti Spíritus and the Industriales teams in the Cuban National Series. Gurriel Jr. later garnered recognition as one of the premier international prospects.

On December 23, 2022, the Arizona Diamondbacks acquired Gurriel Jr. and Gabriel Moreno from the Blue Jays in a trade that involved Daulton Varsho moving in the opposite direction.

Yuli Gurriel, Lourdes's brother, similarly had a career in Cuban baseball before signing with the Houston Astros.

The Gurriel brothers etched their names in baseball history on September 21, 2018, as they both achieved the remarkable feat of hitting two home runs in a single day, becoming the first pair of brothers to accomplish such a multi-homer feat simultaneously.

