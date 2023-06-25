Los Angeles Angels acquired Mike Moustakas from the Colorado Rockies in a trade deal just moments after routing them at home in the second game of the series. The Halos won 25-1 thanks to a bizarrely brilliant offensive display in Denver.

Mike Moustakas has been with the Rockies since the start of the season. After having agreed on a minor league deal, the 34-year-old was added to the Opening Day Roster thanks to strong Spring Training performances. He didn't let his injury-plagued last few seasons with the Cincinnati Reds come in the way of a much-expected return.

The nature of the Moustakas deal has been quite baffling. Firstly, the trade has been finalised during an ongoing three-game series and after a humiliating loss at the hands of the Halos. Secondly, the Rockies will acquire Angels' minor league prospect Connor van Scoyoc as part of the deal that gives away one of their best performers with the bat.

The veteran infielder has been batting at .270 with 31 hits, 17 RBIs and four home runs in 115 at-bats this season. Moustakas improved the depth of the infield lineup of the team, covering for corner fielder C.J. Crohn and Ryan McMahon.

Baseball fans were quite surprised as the trade went through as they took to Twitter to voice their opinions.

Albert @albertr_us @MLBONFOX @ByRobertMurray Angels took their dignity and their best player @MLBONFOX @ByRobertMurray Angels took their dignity and their best player

Jarrod Blackburn @JarrodBlackburn @MLBONFOX @ByRobertMurray Mike walking down the hall to find his new locker after that loss @MLBONFOX @ByRobertMurray Mike walking down the hall to find his new locker after that loss https://t.co/sijN0RAQPE

Wayne Kerr @ImWayneKerr @MLBONFOX @ByRobertMurray Sources are saying that negotiations for peace started after the 23rd run of the 4th inning, and Moustakas was the price of the cease fire. @MLBONFOX @ByRobertMurray Sources are saying that negotiations for peace started after the 23rd run of the 4th inning, and Moustakas was the price of the cease fire.

Mike Moustakas' experience is a valuable addition to the Angels infield

Mike Moustakas will quite literally move from one bench to another ahead of the series decider. His addition to the Halos lineup comes as the franchise have lost key figures - Anthony Rendon, Gil Urshela and Zach Neto - to injuries in the last two weeks.

As a 3x All-Star and World Series Champion in 2015 with the Kansas City Royals, Moustakas will look to make an impact. Personally for him, he will be satisfied to move bases from the NL-last Colorado Rockies (30-49) to the AL West third Los Angeles Angels (42-36), who are in firm contention for the Wild Card spot.

