The New York Yankees emerged victorious in a tightly contested game against the Los Angeles Angels. New York were able to secure a 3-2 victory in extra innings after Gleyber Torres' sac fly brought in Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

It was a great game of baseball but it wasn't without controversy. Angels manager Phil Nevin was ejected for the fifth time in his career after disputing a check swing by Mike Trout. The three-time AL MVP seemed to hold off on his swing and Nevin was irate when Trout was called out in a critical situation.

Rhett Bollinger @RhettBollinger Here's the check swing that Mike Trout was ruled out on that got Phil Nevin so fired up. Here's the check swing that Mike Trout was ruled out on that got Phil Nevin so fired up. https://t.co/g7B5WRHNY3

MLB fans seemed to agree with the Angels manager on this occasion. Replays showed that Trout's bat didn't seem to cross home plate. Fans were furious after what looked like an unfair call in favor of the home team.

Scott @Scottymagee @RhettBollinger That’s just a terrible call, MLB umpiring is an embarrassment @RhettBollinger That’s just a terrible call, MLB umpiring is an embarrassment

@degurechaff @IASYGG @RhettBollinger Yankees really do have special treatment from the umps @RhettBollinger Yankees really do have special treatment from the umps

Nolan @Nolan37540199 @RhettBollinger not even close to a swing lol @RhettBollinger not even close to a swing lol

Jeremiah.Nelson @JeremiahNelso12 @RhettBollinger 1. That’s not a swing. 2. When you gift a strike on a 2-0 slider off the plate when you’ve thrown 14 balls to 8 strikes you force the batter to even attempt this. 3. That whole AB was an ump show @RhettBollinger 1. That’s not a swing. 2. When you gift a strike on a 2-0 slider off the plate when you’ve thrown 14 balls to 8 strikes you force the batter to even attempt this. 3. That whole AB was an ump show

Phil Nevin's frustration was understandable. With the game tied and men on first and second, Mike Trout worked Clay Holmes to a full count. A walk would have loaded the bases with 2019 All-Star Anthony Rendon the next hitter. The generous call allowed Holmes to get out of the inning unscathed.

The New York Yankees edged the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 to win their 11th game of the season

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees looks on at bat during the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium

This turned out to be a thrilling game that went down to the wire. Aside from the check swing drama and the late walk-off, there were plenty of exciting moments in the game.

After a standout performance by Shohei Ohtani on Tuesday, Aaron Judge responded with an MVP performance of his own on Wednesday. Judge's two-run home run in the first inning gave the New York Yankees an early advantage. Perhaps his best play of the night was a perfectly timed catch in the first inning to rob fellow MVP Ohtani of a certain home run.

Anthony Volpe also had a big night. He finished 2-4 with a run and a stolen base. The 21-year-old also had a big defensive play in the fourth inning.

The Angels may feel hard done, but there were plenty of positives to take from this performance. Their pitching was exceptional in a hostile environment and despite a rare off night from Ohtani, the Angels stuck around. The two teams face off in the final game of the series on Thursday.

