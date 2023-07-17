MLB fans furious after Rougned Odor was given pitch clock violation against Phillies: "The Ump Show has became worse" 

In Philadelphia, umpire Dan Bellino dismissed San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin for contesting a pitch clock violation on San Diego batter Rougned Odour on Sunday, enraging fans.

Odour wasn't in the box and alert by the timer's eighth second because he may have been sidetracked by Philadelphia Phillies' Edmundo Sosa picking up trash.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB fans are enraged with the decision and expressed their feelings on Twitter.

"This is so dumb. let the game flow man the pitch clock sucks," wrote one user.

Another commented:

"The Ump Show has became worse during the writers strike."

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Rougned Odor got a pitch clock violation because he thought time was called after Edmundo Sosa went to go pick up a piece of trash

"Odor wasn’t going to call time for the Phillies defence …. And the Phillies shouldn’t “have” to call time to do their chores …Umpires have to use common sense in that situation. THEY call time - in order to protect all players. Simple"

Marty Smith, SOC @bcpics

Umpires have to use common sense in that situation. THEY call time - in order to protect all players. Simple @JomboyMedia Odor wasn’t going to call time for the Phillies defence …. And the Phillies shouldn’t “have” to call time to do their chores …Umpires have to use common sense in that situation. THEY call time - in order to protect all players. Simple

There is no way that should happen. Terrible job by the umps and the TV crew.

5127GATA @5127GATA @JomboyMedia There is no way that should happen. Terrible job by the umps and the TV crew.

Fans are asking to replace the umpires.

Can we get rid of the umpires please

Brutal. The umpires have to stop being trash with this rule. They’re making it so much worse than it has to be.

BfromTX @BfromTX @JomboyMedia Brutal. The umpires have to stop being trash with this rule. They’re making it so much worse than it has to be.

What is the MLB pitch clock rule?

Los Angeles Angels v San Diego Padres

With the bases empty, the timer runs for 15 seconds, and for 20 seconds with a runner on base. When the pitcher receives the ball from the catcher, the clock begins to run, and it continues until the pitcher begins to deliver the ball.

At least eight seconds must have passed before the hitter enters the batter's box and is prepared to swing. Pitcher errors result in an automatic ball, and hitter errors result in an automatic strike. A batter is permitted one timeout for each at-bat. Per batter, a pitcher is granted two "disengagements".

On Sunday, Kyle Schwarber smashed his 25th home run as the Phillies beat the Padres 7-6. He also put an end to the game with a sacrifice fly in the 12th inning. Following a three-game losing streak, which included a series-opening loss to San Diego to start the second half, the reigning National League champions have now beaten the Padres three times in a row.

The Padres slipped to 44-50 on the season, including 19-27 on the road, after falling to the Phillies in the NLCS last season.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault