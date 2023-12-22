Yoshinobu Yamamoto has officially signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, ending weeks of speculations and predictions. The 25-year-old Japanese ace will receive $325 million over the next 12 years, along with a $50 million signing bonus which will not be deferred. This makes him the highest-paid pitcher in MLB history, surpassing Gerrit Cole's contract of $324 million over nine years.

Yamamoto was posted by the Orix Buffaloes last month, and his arrival in the US has been highly anticipated. He was one of the most sought-after agents of this offseason, and several teams were competing for his signature. Yamamoto will now be joining his fellow Japanese national team member Shohei Ohtani at his new team, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Despite the Dodgers' efforts to strengthen their roster, fans are unhappy with how they are doing it. Shohei Ohtani signed the largest contract in the history of not just baseball but all of sports and is on a 10-year deal worth $700 million.

Although the two-time unanimous MVP has not yet made it to the playoffs, he is confident that he can win a ring in the foreseeable future with the Dodgers.

Ohtani has agreed to take only $2 million from his annual salary of $70 million until 2033. The remaining deferred money will be paid out without interest between 2034 and 2043 to assist the team in recruiting new talent and winning more pennants.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been one of the most active teams this offseason. They recently acquired and extended Tyler Glasnow's contract and with Yamamoto on board, their World Series-winning roster is almost complete.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s sensational 2023

Yoshinobu Yamamoto had an incredibly successful year in 2023. He won the World Baseball Classic, was named Pacific League MVP, and became an All-Star Japan. On top of that, he secured the MLB's largest pitching contract.

This Japanese baseball star started 23 games and achieved an impressive 1.21 ERA in 164 innings, with a record of 16-6. The three-time Sawamura Award winner also closed two games, including one shutout, and had 169 strikeouts.

In addition to these achievements, Yoshinobu Yamamoto played a crucial role in the 2023 Japan Series. He led the Buffaloes in Game 6, pitching for nine innings and achieving 14 strikeouts while allowing only one run.

