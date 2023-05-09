The Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 12-5 on Monday night. However, Royals pitcher Amir Garrett got sick and puked after the 7th inning of the game after striking out White Sox shortstop Elvis Andrus. He had to walk off the mound with the trainers.

The official Twitter page of Jomboy Media's baseball podcast named 'Talkin' Baseball', posted a picture of the player puking while the trainers stood by him.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ we have a puke game in Kansas City we have a puke game in Kansas City https://t.co/X4S1gXufXe

"we have a puke game in Kansas City" - Talkin' Baseball posted.

MLB fans gave mixed reactions to the pitcher leaving the mound early. Most poked fun at the situation, pointing out how it's a common scenario if you are a Kansas City Royals player.

Others expressed their similar dismay for the Chicago White Sox and said how White Sox fans have been feeling like puking while watching them this season.

"I’d puke to if I found out I was playing for the royals" - one fan said.

"I vomit as well when I watch the White Sox" - another fan commented.

The Kansas City Royals will face the White Sox in three more games to wrap up the four-game series. Fans are hoping to see the Chicago White Sox bounce back to action.

Kansas City Royals pitcher Ryan Yarbrough injured during game vs Oakland Athletics

Oakland Athletics v Kansas City Royals KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 07: Starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough #48 of the Kansas City Royals falls to the ground after being hit by a line drive during the 6th inning of the game against the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium on May 07, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough had to be placed on the injured list after Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics.

Yarbrough was hit in the face by a line drive and had to leave the game midway due to his injury. He was hit by a 106.2 mph line drive in the 5th inning off the bat of Oakland Athletics' first baseman Ryan Noda. He went down holding his face immediately after the hit.

Royals manager Matt Quatraro and other training staff rushed to the field to aid Yarbrough. He could walk on his own but had to hold a towel over his face.

The Royals starting pitcher is doing okay now, and after medical inspection, it has been found out that the player has luckily avoided any serious injury.

