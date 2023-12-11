The Kansas City Royals signed the luckiest guy in all of MLB, as they got hold of reliever Will Smith, who has tasted immense success in the last three years. Smith is the only player in league history to have won three consecutive World Series titles with as many different teams.

It will be a full circle moment for the veteran pitcher who made his MLB debut with the Kansas City Royals in 2012. After two seasons with them, he moved around playing for five different teams in the next 10 years. Will Smith's longest spell came with the San Francisco Giants, where he got an All Star cap in 2019.

His last three seasons have been with three teams that have tasted success. In 2021, he won his first ring in his second season with the Atlanta Braves. He was traded midway through the 2022 season to the Houston Astros before winning it all again with the Texas Rangers in 2023.

Individually, he has had his highs and lows throughout these years. Smith got the Braves' highest saves in 2021 with 37. He also recorded the same feat with Texas last year with 22, but his form fell towards the later half, ending with an ERA of 4.40.

Nevertheless, MLB fans tried to troll the Royals for their choice, calling them World Series candidates because of Smith's acquisition.

One fan wrote, "The Royals are winning the World Series this year, aren't they. This guy has just the best luck out of everyone."

Another fan wrote,"Royals confirmed 2024 WS champs."

Here are a few other reactions on X:

Kansas City Royals need to fix bullpen issues

Will Smith signing a one-year $5 million deal is just one solution to a persistent bullpen problem that troubled the Royals greatly last season.

They were the second last ranked team in the league with a bullpen ERA of 5.23. They greatly missed players like Aroldis Chapman and Scott Barlow who left due to free agency.

