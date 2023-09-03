There has been plenty of drama surrounding Tim Anderson this season, but one cannot deny his offensive output.

Anderson reached of the biggest milestones in his career Sunday when the right-handed hitter reached the coveted 1,000-hit mark with a double to center field off Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal. He followed that up with another single in the second inning. It was a big night for the Alabama-born infielder.

Anderson may be struggling this year, but he has been a key contibutor to a Chicago White Sox lineup that is in desperate need of a leader.

MLB fans had some fun on social media at the two-time All-Star's expense after his historic achievement. There were several references to Anderson's brawl, with one fan mentioning the right hook Cleveland Guardian Jose Ramirez landed on him earlier this year.

Anderson became the 30th player in Chicago White Sox history to reach 1,000 hits. At 30 years old, he has plenty of time to add to his tally and break into the top 1,000 all-time charts.

Former White Sox star Sandy Alomar sits in position 999 with 1,236 hits.

Tim Anderson is a two-time All-Star and won a Silver Slugger award in 2020

Chicago White Sox infielder Tim Anderson connects with the ball against the Detroit Tigers.

Tim Anderson is a two-time All-Star and a Silver Slugger Award winner. He has consistently been one of the league's top hitters and led the MLB in 2019 with a .335 batting average.

This may be an off-year for the Chicago White Sox shortstop, but he has continuedcontinued to perform at a high level for the Southsiders.

This year, Anderson has a .242/.285/.299 slash line and has a home run and 24 RBIs over 103 starts.

Over his career, Anderson has played 874 games for the Sox with 98 home runs, 337 RBIs, 1001 hits, 116 stolen bases and 178 doubles.

Tim Anderson has struggled to replicate his 2019-2021 form but continues to be one of the better hitters in a young White Sox lineup.