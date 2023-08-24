On Thursday, reports claimed that Stephen Strasburg plans to retire next month. The former Washington Nationals pitcher had multiple attempts to come back from an escalating series of arm injuries but it appears that he will call it quits next month.

Strasburg played 12 seasons with the Nationals after joining the team in 2010 and he last pitched a game in June 2022. Due to recurring injuries, Washington released him later in the season.

Fans on social media were quick to react to Strasburg's reported retirement. One wrote:

"What a career indeed. Wish he was retiring in a healthy state though."

Another added:

"Shame the way it ended. Least he won a WS"

A third commented:

"He lived up to the hype…sad injuries were too much to overcome"

Here are a few more reactions to reports of Strasburg's retirement.

Stephen Strasburg's MLB stats and career honors

The Washington Nationals selected Stephen Strasburg with the first overall pick in the 2009 MLB draft. He made his Major League debut on June 8, 2010, against the Pittsburgh Pirates and went seven innings, striking out 14 and giving up two hits and two runs.

Everyone quickly got a whiff of what Strasburg was all about at 21. He threw a vicious breaking ball, an electric fastball, and a deceptive changeup, making him a force to reckon with in Washington.

The highlight of Strasburg's career was winning the World Series in 2019. He also won the World Series MVP title for his pitching against the Houston Astros.

However, injuries derailed Strasburg's career after the World Series triumph. Since the beginning of the 2020 regular season, the right-handed pitcher only appeared in 31.1 innings due to injuries.

Nonetheless, Strasburg finished his MLB career with a 113-62 record, a 3.24 ERA, and 1,723 strikeouts in 247 regular season starts. He had a 6-2 record with a miserly 1.46 ERA in 55.1 innings pitched in the postseason.

Strasburg also earned three All-Star honors and won a Silver Slugger award in 2012.