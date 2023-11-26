Bartolo Colon is no longer an MLB fan favorite since he hasn't pitched in the league in quite some time. However, that hasn't stopped fans from supporting him in his current endeavors. He routinely pops up playing baseball for various leagues and teams around the world. Despite not being able to compete in the world's highest league, he still has love for the game and desire to continue playing.

Thus, he recently made a start in the new Baseball United league, which is a pro baseball league based in the Middle East and South Asia. The league is new, but he's already making an impact.

It was adecent start for the 50-year-old pitcher, who is far removed from his athletic prime. The former New York Mets star threw 53 pitches, which is no small feat. He surrendered two runs but also struck out three batters. Clearly, he's got a little bit left in the tank.

Fans, presumably ones who enjoyed watching the former Oakland Athletics pitcher when he was in the MLB, were delighted to see him doing well in a new league at his advanced age.

Colon hasn't pitched since he left the mound in 2018 for the Texas Rangers. He had a long career and was beloved at pretty much every stop he made, and there were a ton of stops along the way. Colon pitched for 11 different teams in his career.

Bartolo Colon is back in baseball

Bartolo Colon stopped pitching in 2018, following a stint with the eventual 2023 World Series-winning Texas Rangers. He has been in and out of the sport in casual senses, often popping up to pitch in very random scenarios.

Bartolo Colon has returned to professional baseball

However, the Baseball United league is a pro league, which is something he hasn't been a part of since he retired from the MLB. It's unclear how long he'll do this or how long the league will last, but one thing is certain: Colon is officially back to the sport he once knew in a professional sense.

