Before the Houston Astros' game against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night, Grammy Award-winning musician Lil Wayne paid a visit to the World Series champions.

The Louisiana-born rapper was in town for a performance later on Tuesday, but he first came into the ballpark to spend time out with the Astros.

Cloudy with a chance of Lil Wayne. - Houston Astros

As the team presented a customized WS pendant to rapper Lil Wayne, MLB Twitter trolled and mocked the team.

Referring to the Astros' 2017 cheating scandal, one user tweeted:

"Man isn’t even from Houston," another one commented.

A fan took a diss at the rapper and posted a picture of Cristian Javier in the background, writing:

"Javier looking like, “let me stream this guys music real quick, I have no idea who this is.”

Though it has been many years since the Astros sign-stealing scandal, it still seems the fans aren't over it yet.

After meeting up with the Astros, Lil Wayne had something good to say:

"It meant the world," Lil Wayne said. "They showed me way too much love and it seemed like they're a pretty big fan and I'm a fan as well so it was all good."

Houston Astros Alex Bregman is Lil Wayne's biggest fan

Bregman, a third baseman for Houston, has been a lifelong admirer and frequently plays Lil Wayne music prior to games.

"It's incredible to hang with, one of the best, if not the best to ever do it in his industry," Bregman told The Associated Press after the Giants beat the Astros 2-0. "He's inspired so many of us through his music and then just to get to meet him and see how down-to-Earth he is really was very motivating."

Lil Wayne was also excited to meet Astros manager Dusty Baker and Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson.

