Josh Hader is ready to get the offseason underway. Now that the 2023 World Series has come to an end, the attention of the MLB universe has shifted to the upcoming free agency of several superstars, including the aforementioned Hader, whose time with the San Diego Padres appears to be over.

As one of the top closers in the MLB, Josh Hader will undoubtedly have plenty of teams lining up to sign the five-time All-Star. However, the veteran relief pitcher has apparently decided to remind potential suitors of his greatness on the mound by creating a video called "Ode to the Closer".

Reportedly, Hader has sent the hype video to teams across the MLB as the superstar closer enters unrestricted free agency. It's undeniable that the video itself is well-made and certainly pumps up those who watch it. The video even features narration from Hall of Fame closer Trevor Hoffman, however, the reception has been mixed.

Fans have taken their shots at the closer, with some simply saying that the entire video idea is cringe-worthy. Others have laughed at the video, calling it an ad for teams.

Many have pointed out that every team already knows who Josh Hader is and what he accomplished, so the video was not only unnecessary but embarrassing.

Josh Hader was elite yet again last season for the San Diego Padres

It was a disastrous season for the San Diego Padres, who fell well short of their 2023 World Series expectations, missing the postseason altogether. However, even though the team struggled, this was not the case for closer Josh Hader, who was dominant throughout the entire season.

Hader continued his reign as arguably the best closer in baseball, earning the fifth All-Star selection of his career. Over 56.1 innings, Hader posted a dazzling 1.28 ERA with 33 saves and 85 strikeouts. He will enter free agency as the most sought-after bullpen arm on the market.

Though it appears that his time with the San Diego Padres has come to an end, there will be no shortage of clubs looking to land the signature of the five-time All-Star. Fans have laughed though, saying that they hope his new team does not expect him to record more than three outs.