Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash faced the wrath of the fans after his management error in Friday's defeat to the New York Yankees. The Rays manager decided to pull outfielder Josh Lowe out of the game when he has been on a run of great form.

Cash faced the anger of Rays fans for pulling out a player in form. They blasted the manager on social media, comparing him to Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who has been criticized for a similar error recently.

Kevin Cash is a former MLB player who has played for several teams, including the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox over his nine-year career. After retiring from his playing career, Cash joined the Cleveland Indians as a coach in 2013 before being appointed as the manager of the Tampa Bay Rays in 2015.

He has won the AL Manager of the Year twice since then. However, his recent error did not sit well with the fans.

The Tampa Bay Rays have had a flying start to the 2023 MLB season and have been the best team in the country by far. However, it seems to be in danger of jeopardy as Cash's mismanagement cost them the game against the Yankees.

Cash put in-form outfielder Josh Lowe eighth in the lineup for Friday's game and later pulled him out for Manuel Margot later in the game. Fans were not happy with the decision and likened it to that of opposition manager Aaron Boone.

"I bash Boone all the time. But what the hell is Kevin Cash doing pinch hitting for Lowe who has single-handedly destroyed the Yankees in the first two games? Just a moronic by the book move. God almighty, read the moment," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Kevin Cash out-Boone’d Boone," added another.

Sal Maiorana @salmaiorana I bash Boone all the time. But what the hell is Kevin Cash doing pinch hitting for Lowe who has single-handedly destroyed the Yankees in the first two games? Just a moronic by the book move. God almighty, read the moment. And you could tell Lowe couldn’t believe it I bash Boone all the time. But what the hell is Kevin Cash doing pinch hitting for Lowe who has single-handedly destroyed the Yankees in the first two games? Just a moronic by the book move. God almighty, read the moment. And you could tell Lowe couldn’t believe it

Leo Saperstein @saperstein21 Kevin Cash out-Boone’d Boone 🤣 Kevin Cash out-Boone’d Boone 🤣

Can Kevin Cash take the Tampa Bay Rays all the way this year?

Despite Cash's error against the New York Yankees, the Tampa Bay Rays have been miles ahead of everyone in the MLB. The question that remains now is how long can they keep going like this.

Was Friday's error the first sign of the Rays slipping up, or will they be able to carry their confidence into the postseason and mount a challenge for the World Series title? Time will tell.

