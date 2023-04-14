Agnes Ingles, 106, and perhaps the oldest Tampa Bay Rays fans, enjoyed the fun of her life witnessing her team's MLB win at Tropicana Field on Thursday.

There isn't a finer baseball narrative than the Tampa Bay Rays' 13-0 start to the season, which ties a modern Major League record. Ingles, a 106-year-old resident of St. Petersburg, is the one who could possibly draw greater attention.

Agnes was treated like a celebrity as she entered the stadium and was met by members of the media and Rays staff. She also watched the game in style, just like celebrities do, in a suite with all her friends.

Tricia Whitaker @TriciaWhitaker



She’s 106 years old and sharp as a tack.



Been a Rays fan since the beginning but this is her FIRST game in person. Watches the broadcast every night.



Today? She’ll be in a suite and get this: she’s the honorary play ball “kid.”



"Meet Ms. Agnes. She’s 106 years old and sharp as a tack. Been a Rays fan since the beginning but this is her FIRST game in person. Watches the broadcast every night. Today? She’ll be in a suite and get this: she’s the honorary play ball 'kid'. This team is wonderful entertainment. Doesn’t matter how long game goes at night. I stay up til the end.” - Tricia Whitaker

Agnes met many people at the stadium, including the Rays staff. Ray's fans are pouring love for the 106-year-old Agnes and wishing to be like her when they turn 70. One said:

Gosh I hope this is me in 70 years - Tyann

how can you not love this?

Some fans think that it's baseball that drives everyone crazy and we couldn't agree more.

Doesn't matter how old you are, when it comes to baseball, everyone's a kid - Sorry. Can't. Baseball

That’s @RaysBaseball Hall of Fame Fan material tight there! Way to go Ms. Agnes - Ken Taylor

Bravo, ma'am! An inspiration to us all

So cool. She should get first pitch!

Some fans think that age is just a number, and Ms. Agnes is major goals.

Ms. Agnes is the ultimate #FanGoals! At 106, she's still going strong and fulfilling her dreams. The Rays are lucky to have such a devoted and awesome supporter like her! #Respect #NeverTooOld See my homepage - SantaI Daugherty

hell yeah Ms. Agnes - Andrew

The 106-year-old never misses a chance to watch her Rays on TV.

In fact, she doesn’t just watch MLB games once but twice.

“I watch the rerun the next day to make sure I didn’t miss something,” she said.

Tampa Bay Rays make record start to MLB season

Tampa Bay Rays beat Boston Red Sox 9-3 on Thursday to equal the best start to an MLB season in more than a century.

The 1982 Atlanta Braves and 1987 Milwaukee Brewers also went 13 games unbeaten at the start of the season. Only 1884 St Louis Maroons (20-0) fared better at the start of an MLB season.

