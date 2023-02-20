MLB posted a tweet to understand the fans' choices over who they think will hit the most home runs in the 2023 season. The 2022 season had plenty of highlight reels on offer regarding dingers and some moonshots. Aaron Judge broke the all-time record for the most home runs in the American League, and lots of crucial postseason games were decided via some bomb shots.

"Get your predictions in!" - MLB

Many names would creep into one's mind as some of the most brutal hitters displayed extraordinary hitting prowess in the previous season. Mike Trout and Pete Alonso closely followed Judge as they each hit 40 home runs in 2022, while two-way player Shohei Ohtani hit 38 and the Cuban beast, Yordan, registered 37 in an engaging season.

The following are some comments from fans:

"Mike Trout" - aguilucho_real1

"Aaron Judge, with Yordan Alvarez a close 2nd" - LBurns225

Lyle @DegenLyle @MLB Oscar gonzales or Jose adolis Garcia @MLB Oscar gonzales or Jose adolis Garcia

Since 2015, Mike Trout has had three seasons with 40 or more home runs, tied for the most in the MLB.

The two essential elements for hitting a home run are hitting the ball forcefully and hitting it in the air. Trout routinely makes line-drive and fly-ball contact, as evidenced by the fact that his sweet-spot rate is above the MLB average in each of the eight seasons of Statcast tracking.

Probable players to become the Home Run King in the 2023 MLB Season

Pete Alonso (146) has hit nine more home runs than Aaron Judge (137), including a rookie record and MLB-high 53 in 2019. Alonso also has a staggering average of 46 home runs per 162 games, with a strikeout percentage that has decreased from 26.4% in his rookie season to 18.7% last year.

Nathan💫 #OhtaniToQueens @MarteMoonshot All of Pete Alonso’s 146 Career Home run’s in 1 minute 39 Seconds All of Pete Alonso’s 146 Career Home run’s in 1 minute 39 Seconds https://t.co/0sw07awvjV

"All of Pete Alonso’s 146 Career Home run’s in 1 minute 39 Seconds" - MarteMoonshot

Ohtani blasted eight moonshots with an exit velocity of at least 115 mph during the previous two seasons, second only to the Yankees' designated hitter, Giancarlo Stanton (13). Even Judge, who has 21 more home runs, has only hit six of them throughout that time. Ohtani's average distance of home runs throughout that period has been 412 feet, which places him third among all players with at least 50 home runs.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander OH MY GOD SHOHEI OHTANI HIT ANOTHER HOME RUN AND I MISSED IT LETS GOOOO!!!



OH MY GOD SHOHEI OHTANI HIT ANOTHER HOME RUN AND I MISSED IT LETS GOOOO!!! https://t.co/aS2n0TRjRe

"OH MY GOD SHOHEI OHTANI HIT ANOTHER HOME RUN AND I MISSED IT LETS GOOOO" - BenVerlander

Nobody makes more high-quality contact than Alvarez, who also increased his chances of hitting home runs by cutting more than five percentage points off his strikeout rate.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander 3 AT BATS. 3 HOME RUNS. YORDAN ALVAREZ.



3 AT BATS. 3 HOME RUNS. YORDAN ALVAREZ. https://t.co/HOZtizK1pr

"3 AT BATS. 3 HOME RUNS. YORDAN ALVAREZ" - BenVerlander

Alvarez is a 25-year-old slugger with astronomical potential and a history of stomping baseballs. He will compete if he can remain healthy for the entire season.

Poll : 0 votes