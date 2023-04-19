MLB was in a wild spot on Wednesday, with players and managers getting ejected left and right. New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer was ejected early in the afternoon after a mid-inning foreign substance check. Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell was also ejected after he took offense to a Tampa Bay Rays pitcher, almost hitting one of his players.

In the Oakland Athletics game, Aledmys Diaz violated the pitch clock and was called for a strikeout. This had manager Mark Kotsay out of the dugout in a hurry as he disagreed with the call. He didn't hold back his frustrations when talking to the umpire, either.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Aledmys Diaz struck out on a pitch clock violation and Mark Kotsay was fuming Aledmys Diaz struck out on a pitch clock violation and Mark Kotsay was fuming https://t.co/acst5HCRC1

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kotsay definitely got his money's worth in this one. He believes Diaz should have been granted time as he hurt his thumb. Diaz was in the box shaking his hand and the umpire was looking directly at him.

While we are a couple of weeks into the season, players and coaches are still struggling with the pitch clock. It's tough for players to speed up their game after playing at a certain pace for most of their careers.

"They need to extend the timer so that this is rarely called but still in place to speed up the game," one fan tweeted.

Steve 🧢 @_ThatsCap @TalkinBaseball_ They need to extend the timer so that this is rarely called but still in place to speed up the game. @TalkinBaseball_ They need to extend the timer so that this is rarely called but still in place to speed up the game.

"Bad for baseball," another fan tweeted.

3CallFinagle 💙💛🇺🇦 @3CallFinagle @TalkinBaseball_ All the time saved by the pitch clock taken right back by Kotsay. @TalkinBaseball_ All the time saved by the pitch clock taken right back by Kotsay. 😁

While MLB fans are happy with the new pace of play, they don't like seeing the violation end a batter's at-bat. It's not entertaining for fans to see a hitter strike out because they didn't look up in time.

Betting Benny @3rdAndBen Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Aledmys Diaz struck out on a pitch clock violation and Mark Kotsay was fuming Aledmys Diaz struck out on a pitch clock violation and Mark Kotsay was fuming https://t.co/acst5HCRC1 one of the only good things about the Coliseum is it’s always like church in there and you can hear whatever is being said twitter.com/talkinbaseball… one of the only good things about the Coliseum is it’s always like church in there and you can hear whatever is being said twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

Clockball @Clockball2023 🤡 twitter.com/talkinbaseball… Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Aledmys Diaz struck out on a pitch clock violation and Mark Kotsay was fuming Aledmys Diaz struck out on a pitch clock violation and Mark Kotsay was fuming https://t.co/acst5HCRC1 great pace great pace ⏰⚾️💉⚾️🤡 twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

GOAT BRADLEY @ChosenRome Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Aledmys Diaz struck out on a pitch clock violation and Mark Kotsay was fuming Aledmys Diaz struck out on a pitch clock violation and Mark Kotsay was fuming https://t.co/acst5HCRC1 They need technical fouls, they just throw everybody out off rip lol twitter.com/talkinbaseball… They need technical fouls, they just throw everybody out off rip lol twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

Fletcher Keel @FletchTopper Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Aledmys Diaz struck out on a pitch clock violation and Mark Kotsay was fuming Aledmys Diaz struck out on a pitch clock violation and Mark Kotsay was fuming https://t.co/acst5HCRC1 What a day. First a sticky stuff ejection, now a pitch clock K? twitter.com/talkinbaseball… What a day. First a sticky stuff ejection, now a pitch clock K? twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

Kotsay can't believe the umpire didn't grant him time. Kotsay can be heard yelling, "He's (expletive) standing here hurt with his thumb!" It's tough to call the violation on somebody wincing in pain, but that's what happened.

MLB's pitch clock is going to be a talking point all season

Milwaukee Brewers v Seattle Mariners

The pitch clock has been both a savior and a nuisance. It's great to see the game played at a faster pace, but is the pace too fast?

Both the pitchers and hitters look rushed. Players that are due up to bat sprint across the field in order to have enough time to get ready between innings.

Rob Manfred mentioned that MLB was not handcuffed to the rules as they are. It will be interesting to see if the pitch timer gets extended later to avoid something like this happening in the postseason.

Poll : 0 votes