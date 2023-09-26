The National League MVP race between Mookie Betts and Ronald Acuna Jr. could go down to the wire. While some fans are claiming that Acuna has already secured the prestigious award, MLB insider Jeff Passan has suggested the race may be tighter than some believe.

Expand Tweet

While Passan makes the case for both players, some fans believe that his series of online posts appears to have him preferring Mookie Betts over Ronald Acuna Jr. Some fans have seemingly turned against Passan, going as far as to say that he might have placed a wager on Betts winning the MVP.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

However, in Jeff Passan's post, he makes the case for both players winning the National League MVP. Passan used statistics and numbers, as well as their value to their respective teams. The veteran MLB analyst pointed out Betts' defense versatility, as well as his higher WAR (wins above replacement) as a reason why he could walk away with his second MVP award.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The case for Ronald Acuna Jr. winning his first MVP award is clear. He has simply produced all across the board. The dynamic outfielder has remained healthy for the entirety of the season, allowing him to produce some incredible numbers that put him ahead of Mookie Betts offensively.

Expand Tweet

Here's a closer look at the offense numbers of both Mookie Betts and Ronald Acuna Jr.

When it comes to the Atlanta Braves superstar, Ronald Acuna Jr. has produced at an MVP level all season long. Although the regular season has not yet reached its conclusion, the outfielder has arguably been the best hitter in the MLB this season.

Though 153 games, Acuna has maintained a dazzling .336 batting average with 40 home runs, 101 RBIs and a league-leading 68 stolen bases. He also has a 1.010 OPS.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

For Mookie Betts, aside from the dramatic difference in stolen bases, the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar has produced nearly identical numbers. Through 146 games, Betts has racked up 39 home runs, 105 RBIs, 13 stolen bases and a .309 batting average.

If Betts were to win the National League MVP, it would be his defensive abilities that separates him from Acuna. However, it simply may be too difficult for voters to ignore the Braves star's potential 40/70 season.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet