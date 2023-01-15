The rebuild in Chicago is in full swing with World Series champion Trey Mancini the latest addition. The power-hitting right-hander will head to Wrigley Field on a two-year deal. The financial terms of the deal are yet to be disclosed, but this is another massive pickup for a team that looks like early contenders for 2023.

Rumors have been circulating that the Chicago Cubs were looking to add another offensive weapon before the season started. Trey Mancini will most likely be used as a DH but can also fill in at first base and in the outfield.

The Cubs have had a rough couple of seasons since edging their way into the playoffs in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season. They have won just 71 and 74 games over 2021 and 2022, respectively. The lineup that won that World Series in 2016 has been slowly dismantled and shipped around the league.

The Cubs ownership has rebuilt a talented roster from the ground up and fans are starting to get excited about the upcoming season. MLB fans took to Twitter to breakdown the latest addition to the young and much-improved Chicago Cubs lineup.

Trey Mancini is known for his ability to hit and has put up consistent numbers throughout his six-year MLB career. Mancini has a career .265 batting average. He has a lifetime OPS of .787. Over 752 total MLB games, Mancini has recorded 125 home runs and 372 RBIs.

The 30-year-old slugger joins free agent signings Cody Bellinger, Eric Hosmer and Dansby Swanson as part of the new-look Cubs offense.

The Cubs have also invested in former New York Yankees starting pitcher Jameson Taillon and relief pitcher Drew Smyly to shore up their defense.

Baltimore Orioles fans also came out in numbers to support one of their former stars. During a tough period for the organization, Mancini was one of the few bright spots. The 30-year-old played in over 700 games for the Orioles over a six-year period before being traded to the Houston Astros.

After a frustrating 2021 and 2022 season, the Chicago Cubs roster is starting to take shape. The St. Louis Cardinals will likely start the season as favorites in the NL Central, but don't count out the Cubs in 2023.

