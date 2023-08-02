Tuesday night witnessed the Chicago Cubs smashing seven homers and ending up with a 20-9 win over the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field.

The win took the Cubs to 54-53 for the season so far. They are now within four games of the National League Central Division leaders – the Cincinnati Reds. On June 8, the Cubs were below 10 games and had a .500 with a 26-36 record.

Dansby Swanson registered two home runs, thereby contributing to the victory. Mike Tauchman, Cody Bellinger, Miguel Amaya, Nico Hoerner and Patrick Wisdom also contributed to the statement win.

Cody Bellinger’s registered a two-run homer in the second innings that struck out the two runs that Cincinnati had scored in the top of the frame, taking away their chance of making a comeback.

The official Twitter page of MLB posted the news of the Cubs big win:

MLB @MLB



They hit 7 home runs for the fourth time in franchise history. The confines were VERY friendly to the @Cubs tonight!They hit 7 home runs for the fourth time in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/nZbeYS37FB

“The confines were VERY friendly to the @Cubs tonight! They hit 7 home runs for the fourth time in franchise history.” – the post read.

MLB fans were enthralled to witness a game like this. Fans were full of praise for the winning team and believed that this performance was worth making it to the Home Run Derby:

“Preview for the 2025 home run derby” – one fan said.

Rounding The Bases @RoundingTBases @MLB @Cubs Cubs are making a statement after being buyers at the deadline!

“Cubs are making a statement after being buyers at the deadline!” – another fan commented.

scott @MrPBR161 @MLB @Cubs Best team in baseball

Matt Liff @Matt_Liff @MLBONFOX Imagine a friend telling you that your team scored 9 runs today. Then also finding out you lost by 11.

Crypto Hawkeye @CryptoHawkeye1 @MLB @Cubs Did Cincinatti even show up? Great win Cubs!

Meeks ✘ @Meeks301 @MLB @Cubs If people don’t know by now, Cubs are legit and playoff bound

Looking back at the Chicago Cubs record making performances

Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger, center, celebrates with Christopher Morel, left, and Mike Tauchman after the team's 20-9 win over the Cincinnati Reds in a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

This was the fourth time in the history of the existence of the Chicago Cubs that they have hit seven home runs in a game. This was also the first seven-homer game since May 1977’s game against the San Diego Padres.

This was the second time in the last 20 years that the team hit the 20-run mark. Last year, they achieved this feat against the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 21-0 win.

Tuesday night’s game was the first time since 1937, that they scored more than 20 runs against the Cincinnati Reds. However, in that win, zero home runs were registered.