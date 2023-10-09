The Philadelphia Phillies have struck early in Game Two of the NLDS, as catch J.T. Realmuto launched a two-run home run in the top of the 3rd inning. The two-run shot, which scored Bryce Harper in the process, gave the Phillies a 3-0 lead over the heavily favored Atlanta Braves.

After reaching the World Series last season, but ultimately falling short, the Philadelphia Phillies are looking to pull the upset over the Atlanta Braves for the second season in a row. Thanks to veterans such as J.T. Realmuto, the Phils might be able to take a commanding 2-0 series lead before heading back to Citizens Bank Park for Game Three.

The home run, which is the fifth of Realmuto's postseason career, sent fans online into a frenzy, with some taking their shots at Braves' starter Max Fried. Others have taken it a step further, saying that the series is already over.

Although it would be foolish to rule out the Atlanta Braves, who finished the 2023 campaign with the best record in all of baseball, J.T. Realmuto and the Phillies are certainly making their bid to pull off the major upset.

A closer look at J.T. Realmuto's head-to-head statistics vs. Braves starter Max Fried

The home run that Realmuto hit came off of Atlanta Braves starter Max Fried, who has struggled against the All-Star catcher throughout his career. Realmuto has now gone 16-for-42 (.381) with four home runs against Fried, so it's safe to say that the two-time Gold Glove-winning catcher is not intimidated by the young starter.

Although Fried's numbers against Realmuto leave much to be desired, this is a sentiment shared by many pitchers across the league. After being selected in the third round of the 2010 MLB Draft by the Miami Marlins, Realmuto has been one of the best catchers of his generation.

Prior to Monday's action, throughout Realmuto's 10-year career, the catcher has produced a career .273 batting average with 154 home runs, 578 RBIs, and 98 stolen bases.