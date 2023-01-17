Joey Votto has always been unique. In his first 10 complete seasons, he led the league in on-base percentage seven times. Votto infield pop-ups were more uncommon than perfect games from 2010 to 2014.

Thanks to all that accuracy, only Mike Trout and Robinson Canó have accumulated more WAR since the Reds’ first baseman made his debut in 2007. Votto won the MVP of the National League in 2010 and almost won it again in 2017.

He was an aggressive swinger in his younger days. But as an adult, he pursued perfection. He enjoyed being known as the player who spent 13 years in the major leagues before moving to first base. But it got difficult to maintain that approach as he got older. He was always worried about how he was going to make up for a slump. "When your plan is excellent, you can't save a bad season with a good week."

"Late night Votto content" - TalkinBaseball_

MLB fans took to Twitter to respond to Joey Votto's hilarious antics last night. with most of them being trolls directed towards the Reds' player and how his stint in Cincinnati was more of a mediocre spell than doing something outrageous for the ball club.

"Joey votto is a Batman fan" - JeffLongg9521

LaserWolfOW @LaserWolfOW @TalkinBaseball_ Me when I bat .180 and make a lot of money @TalkinBaseball_ Me when I bat .180 and make a lot of money

"Me when I bat .180 and make a lot of money" - LaserWolfOW

Steven @StevenSansone24 @TalkinBaseball_ I can't believe he's riding the TTC. I love this. @TalkinBaseball_ I can't believe he's riding the TTC. I love this.

Joey Votto is the Greatest Reds' player

Joey Votto compares favorably to every player who has ever played for Cincinnati, regardless of how you measure it—rate stats, count numbers, use traditional metrics, and use advanced analytics. As of the 2022 season, Votto was second only to Robinson in terms of slugging percentage and had the greatest lifetime OBP in the history of the team (.416).

In terms of career home runs, runs batted in, doubles, and hits, he ranks second to Bench (despite having 500 or fewer plate appearances than anyone ahead of him on that particular list). He has, in fact, accumulated the most walks of any Reds player.

Cincinnati Reds @Reds This bang ties Joey Votto with Pete Rose on the Reds' all-time RBI list with 1,036 This bang ties Joey Votto with Pete Rose on the Reds' all-time RBI list with 1,036❗️ https://t.co/pm7x3V0Xrr

"This bang ties Joey Votto with Pete Rose on the Reds' all-time RBI list with 1,036" - Reds

Votto will be remembered as the best Reds player ever because he is still playing. By the time he retires, he'll probably surpass Bench in terms of career home runs, RBIs, and doubles, barring injury. Baseball players who are 39 years old may make you bankrupt if you gamble on them to perform well, but Votto made it quite apparent last year that he still has value.

Poll : 0 votes