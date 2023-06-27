On Monday night, the Baltimore Orioles elevated one of their highly regarded prospects, infielder Jordan Westburg, to the major leagues by granting him the opportunity to make his MLB debut.

As Jordan Westburg made his MLB debut, his friends were out in the audience, cheering for him in the pouring rain.

Effortlessly integrating with his new team, the Baltimore Orioles' third-ranked prospect (and MLB Pipeline's 34th overall prospect) made a significant impact, contributing to their commanding 10-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This triumph propelled the Orioles to a season-high record of 48-29, an impressive 19 games above .500.

The most recent inclusion to the Orioles roster has displayed exceptional performance in the current season while playing for Triple-A Norfolk. In 67 games at the Triple-A level, Jordan Westburg has been remarkable, boasting an impressive batting average of .295.

Additionally, he has recorded 18 home runs, 57 runs scored, 54 RBIs and seven stolen bases.

In the International League this season, Westburg showcased his versatility as a defender, having played various positions such as second base, third base, shortstop, as well as left and right field.

Jomboy Media posted a video of Jordan Westburg's friends cheering for him during the heavy downpour.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Jordan Westburg's boys were right behind him while he worked a walk in his first MLB plate appearance and it was awesome Jordan Westburg's boys were right behind him while he worked a walk in his first MLB plate appearance and it was awesome https://t.co/RgPqkBzhmL

MLB fans reacted to the heartwarming footage of Westburg's friends cheering for him even through the pouring rain:

Dave @wibogeyman @JomboyMedia Type of guys you want in your corner, grinding for their dude in the pouring rain @JomboyMedia Type of guys you want in your corner, grinding for their dude in the pouring rain

"Type of guys you want in your corner, grinding for their dude in the pouring rain" - one fan said.

Alex @Mystinc_t @JomboyMedia In nba terms this is jokic and his bros @JomboyMedia In nba terms this is jokic and his bros

"In nba terms this is jokic and his bros" - another fan commented.

9% for the Smedium Guy @BlueyAnon @JomboyMedia If we could all be so lucky to bring our closest friends to our first day of our new job! 🤣 @JomboyMedia If we could all be so lucky to bring our closest friends to our first day of our new job! 🤣

🎆leota.gonzalez🍔 @leotagonza69101 @JomboyMedia Westburg's debut was an unforgettable moment! Seeing his boys support him from the stands shows the true meaning of family. Can't wait to see what he accomplishes in his MLB career!" Check out my profile plz @JomboyMedia Westburg's debut was an unforgettable moment! Seeing his boys support him from the stands shows the true meaning of family. Can't wait to see what he accomplishes in his MLB career!" Check out my profile plz

Justin @thejustinflores Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Jordan Westburg's boys were right behind him while he worked a walk in his first MLB plate appearance and it was awesome Jordan Westburg's boys were right behind him while he worked a walk in his first MLB plate appearance and it was awesome https://t.co/RgPqkBzhmL Nothing better, just bros being bros twitter.com/jomboymedia/st… Nothing better, just bros being bros twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…

Jordan Westburg’s baseball journey

In the 2020 MLB draft, the Baltimore Orioles drafted Westburg as the 30th overall pick.

Subsequently, on June 28, 2020, Westburg signed with the Orioles, securing a $2.3 million bonus. However, due to the pandemic-induced cancellation of the minor league season in 2020, he did not have the opportunity to participate in any minor league games during that year.

Jordan Westburg made his professional debut in 2021, starting with the Delmarva Shorebirds of the Low-A East. He swiftly advanced to the Aberdeen IronBirds of the High-A East on June 1 and later moved up to the Bowie Baysox of the Double-A Northeast in mid-August.

Across 112 games with these teams, Westburg impressed with a .285/.389/.479 slash line, 15 home runs, 79 RBIs, 17 stolen bases and 27 doubles.

In 2022, he began with Bowie, then joined the Norfolk Tides of the Triple-A International League in June. In 91 games with Norfolk, he hit .273 with 18 home runs and 74 RBIs.

Westburg returned to Norfolk for the 2023 season, batting .295/.372/.567 with 18 home runs and 54 RBIs in 67 games.

Poll : 0 votes