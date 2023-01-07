The Boston Red Sox confirmed the signing of infielder Justin Turner on Friday. After a sluggish start to the offseason, the Red Sox have started to make moves in the market. Turner signed a one-year deal with a player option for an additional year. The two-year deal is reportedly worth $22 million.

After losing several high-profile players over the past few seasons, the Red Sox are beginning a new chapter in their history. The days of Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts and Dustin Pedroia are over. These stars have been replaced by new faces like Trevor Story, Masataka Yoshida and Justin Turner.

Red Sox @RedSox The #RedSox today signed INF Justin Turner to a one-year contract for the 2023 season, with a player option for 2024. The #RedSox today signed INF Justin Turner to a one-year contract for the 2023 season, with a player option for 2024. https://t.co/NnB3Q6YutT

Turner has been a consistent run producer throughout his career. He is capable of playing first base or third base but was brought in predominantly for his bat. He will most likely be used as a DH by the organization.

Boston fans took to Twitter to welcome the latest addition to their roster. Rafael Devers recently agreed to a 11-year deal to the delight of Red Sox fans. With the addition of Cy Young winner Corey Kluber and highly touted outfielder Masataka Yoshida, things are looking up at Fenway Park.

Turner will enter his 15th season in the league. He is a two-time All-Star (2017, 2021). He was also a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers team that defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series.

The right-handed slugger also had stints with the Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets.

Over his career, Turner has consistently hit around the .300 mark. After 1393 total MLB games, he has a .289/.366/.466 slash line and .832 OPS. He has hit over 20 home runs in four of his previous seven seasons.

The Boston Red Sox have agreed to a two-year deal with veteran infielder Justin Turner

Justin Turner walks back to the dugout after striking out against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

Turner spent nine years with the Los Angeles Dodgers and was beloved by the fanbase. During their memorable 2020 World Series run, he hit .307 during the regular season and contributed with three home runs and six RBIs in the postseason. Overall, he has played in over 1000 games for the organization.

As Red Sox fans celebrated, Dodgers fans bid a heartfelt farewell to one of their favorite players.

Lopez @Lopez4Reals @RedSox @MLB @redturn2 Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it … … … f’ that I’m still crying over here. Good luck JT, you will be missed. @RedSox @MLB @redturn2 Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it … … … f’ that I’m still crying over here. Good luck JT, you will be missed.

The Boston Red Sox finished last in the American League East in 2022 with a 78-84 record. After a disappointing year, Boston is looking to rebound in 2023. Justin Turner will add experience and leadership to a roster that is desperatly in need of both.

Poll : 0 votes