Aroldis Chapman, a former New York Yankees closer, won't be returning to the Bronx in 2023. However, he does have options.

According to MLB Insider Mark Feinsand, the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres have joined the Miami Marlins as teams interested in his services.

It's no surprise that the Padres are interested in Aroldis Chapman, as San Diego was seemingly in on about 80 percent of free agents this past winter.

Baseball Geek @parall18 @Feinsand Is there are player that the Padres are not interested in? @Feinsand Is there are player that the Padres are not interested in?

While the Padres could sign Chapman, a majority of the fanbase opposes the idea

The Royals are on the opposite end of the spectrum from the Padres. Kansas City, hoping to retain another former superstar pitcher in Zach Greinke, are simply trying to remain relevant seven years after their last World Series victory.

rebekah @bekxliz @Feinsand @anne__rogers Marlins and Royals I understand. The Royals love washed up, unreliable pitchers. But the Padres?? Aren’t they actually trying to win things?? @Feinsand @anne__rogers Marlins and Royals I understand. The Royals love washed up, unreliable pitchers. But the Padres?? Aren’t they actually trying to win things??

As far as New York Yankees fans are concerned, they remain mixed in their emotions regarding Aroldis Chapman.

Rob @Rob_B5199 @Feinsand Yankees fans when Chapman walks three batters on 12 pitches for another team @Feinsand Yankees fans when Chapman walks three batters on 12 pitches for another team https://t.co/rE2Cjir8wR

Bader Tot @brackett_justin @Feinsand Yankees fans when Chapman posts a 1.78 ERA in 70 IP with 39 saves next season for another team @Feinsand Yankees fans when Chapman posts a 1.78 ERA in 70 IP with 39 saves next season for another team https://t.co/U8b22OkuG2

Jake @jdesane7 @Feinsand Wild that he has any interest at all after flat out giving up on the Yankees because he performed poorly and as a result wasn't 'promised' a roster spot in the postseason. I really thought that would be the end for him. @Feinsand Wild that he has any interest at all after flat out giving up on the Yankees because he performed poorly and as a result wasn't 'promised' a roster spot in the postseason. I really thought that would be the end for him.

Aroldis Chapman has seen better days

Chapman #54 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates after defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in Game Seven of the 2016 World Series

It's been a long, and mostly successful, career for Aroldis Chapman. The 13-year veteran, who will be 35 prior to the 2023 Spring Training, has been a seven-time All-Star and won one World Series as a member of the 2016 Chicago Cubs.

Since entering the league as a 22-year-old fireballing Cuban export in 2010, Chapman has a career WAR of 19.0. He has 315 career saves between the Yankees, Cubs, and Cincinnati Reds. Chapman pitched his first six MLB seasons with the Reds before he was traded to the New York Yankees on December 28, 2015, for a package of prospects.

Midway through the 2016 season, the impending free agent was traded to the Cubs for a package that included current Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres. Chapman won his lone World Series to date with the Cubs before re-signing with the Yankees after that season.

He had 133 saves for New York after his return. However, he lost the closer role to Clay Holmes in 2022 and was left off the team's postseason roster after missing a mandatory workout.

Chapman continues to be dogged by allegations of a domestic violence incident with his girlfriend in 2015. He was suspended for 30 games by MLB over the incident in 2016.

