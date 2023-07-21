The Arizona Diamondbacks are linked to former All-Star Lucas Giolito in a move that shows their intent to compete with the top teams.

The Diamondbacks find themselves in the middle of a hard-fought, three-way battle for the National League West. With 60 percent of the season complete, they are tied for the third-best record in the NL at 54-33, just two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The team is looking to bring in some reinforcements to compete in one of baseball's most difficult divisions.

The Chicago White Sox are rumored to be interested in trading Giolito, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds are other organizations that have been mentioned as possible landings spot for the righty pitcher.

MLB fans debated what team would be the best fit for the talented 29-year-old starter on Twitter.

King @KingK5461 @TalkinBaseball_ @jonmorosi My team about to sell everyone but luis robert

Rays Enthusiast @AlexBurga20 @jonmorosi @MLBNetwork @MLB Good move, they could use the pitching support. Considering they're 23rd in the league with a 4.51 team ERA. 15th in home runs surrendered; Not a good look.

annoying dodger fan @dodgersbetter @TalkinBaseball_ @jonmorosi Why can’t they just understand that they’re winning it all in 2025 like what’s the rush here

Arizona is trying to make the postseason for the first time since 2017. The team has managed to qualify for the playoffs just twice over the last 15 seasons. The Diamondbacks were knocked out in the NL Division Series on both occasions.

Led by a potent offense, the team has built a roster capable of challenging the MLB's top teams. The offense ranks third in the NL in runs (484), sixth in hits (848) and fourth in batting average (.258) and OPS (.755).

Rookie outfielder Corbin Carroll and firstbaseman Christian Walker have been the standout players in the lineup this season.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will look to add an experienced pitcher during the deadline

Zac Gallen of the Arizona Diamondbacks looks on against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre.

Lucas Giolito could be the perfect fit for an Arizona Diamondbacks team that has struggled on the defensive front.

Arizona ranks 24th in ERA (4.52), 21st in strikeouts (796) and 20th in team WHIP (1.33).

Giolito was named an All-Star Game in 2019. He is also known for his no-hitter against the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2020.

Going into opening day, most fans would've likely picked the Dodgers or San Diego Padres to take the division. As the final stages the season approach, the Diamondbacks look like they have a realistic chance of dethroning the Dodgers in the NL West.

