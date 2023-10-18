The Philadelphia Phillies made a mockery of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the field on Tuesday, but something else happened after the victory involving former NFL safety Brian Dawkins. In Game 2 of the NLCS showdown, the Phillies won 10-0 against a lackluster Dbacks team at the Citizens Bank Park.

Post Phillies victory, one of the Philadelphia fans ran into the ballpark, evading security. As he was running inside the park, a running security team member dashed into him. The security team member was none other than former NFL player Brian Dawkins, and the fan must have realized his mistake after the smack.

Soon, the video posted by Jomboy media amassed a lot of reactions from fans on social media platform X. Given Dawkins' athletic tackle on the fan, many want him on the Philadelphia Eagles team. On the other hand, some were worried about the running fan after Dawkins' tackle.

"Can he play safety for the Eagles???," asked one fan

Another fan said:

"good god almighty."

Here are a few other fan reactions:

Everything about Game 2 NLCS: Phillies vs Diamondbacks

The Philadelphia Phillies have made this NLCS contest look like a lopsided regular season series as they kept stamping their authority on Dbacks. They have won back-to-back games in the NLCS and have taken an early lead of 2-0 in the best-of-seven series.

The Phillies sent Diamondbacks ace Merrill Kelly packing as he gave up four earned runs in 5.2 innings pitched. To start things off, shortstop Trea Turner took him deep in the very first innings of the game. Moreover, veteran hitter Kyle Schwarber smoked him for two home runs in the third and the sixth innings.

Post Kelly's exit, it was a ride for the Phillies offense as they had back-to-back four-run innings in the sixth and seventh. J.T. Realmuto and Alec Bohm drove in three and two runs, respectively.

On the mound, Aaron Nola was untouchable as he pitched 6.0 scoreless innings for zero runs, no walks and seven strikeouts. In the entire ballgame, the Dbacks offense could only record four hits, highlighting their struggles.

NLCS Game 3 shifts its base to Chase Field and is scheduled on Thursday.