After many weeks of being rumored to be looking for yet another outfielder, the Mets have signed Tommy Pham from the Red Sox. The contract was penned down for one year and six million dollars. The 34-year-old is anticipated to serve as the main corner reserve option and may also see some action as a right-handed designated hitter.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ The Mets will slap Tommy Pham into their 2023 lineup here and there The Mets will slap Tommy Pham into their 2023 lineup here and there https://t.co/6gSVboRdz7

Pham is coming off a below-average season in which he played for both the Reds and the Red Sox and finished with a.686 OPS, a career low.

In 2021, he performed well with the Padres. He gained notoriety last year when, before a game, he approached San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson and slapped him over what Pham claimed was a dispute involving a fantasy football league in which the two participated.

Now, after his disappointing 2022 season and the slapgate incident, MLB fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the breaking news, and it was a mix of emotions, to say the least.

Tommy Pham is coming to New York

Tommy Pham's performance has significantly dipped as he has approached his mid-30s, with a three-season average slash line of 231/.324/.372 (94 wRC+). His outfield defense has been worse during that time, with OAA stats rating him as a much below-average outfielder, even in a corner position.

It's not a profile to get too excited about, but Pham is noticeably better versus lefties, leaving him a viable partner for DH Daniel Vogelbach if Darin Ruf doesn't recover. Consider it a dependable backup plan, if not one that inspires.

Undoubtedly, the front office management did not have this outfielder in mind. Before finding new homes where they'll probably get more playing time than in New York, Adam Duvall, AJ Pollock, and Andrew McCutchen were all linked to the Mets.

Based on the history they uncovered about him, he is a terrific teammate and is well-liked in the clubhouse. As of now, Pham will be the Mets' fourth outfielder and most likely the rotational outfielder for the 2023 season. The Mets might end up dealing with one of the players who decided to go elsewhere at the deadline if this signing disrupts the clubhouse and the outfield becomes less healthy.

