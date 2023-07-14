Juan Soto’s 2023 season with the San Diego Padres is nothing short of impressive. Earning All-Star honors for a third year in a row, the outfielder is in demand ahead of trade deadlines.

Recently there have been lots of speculations about the Padres star’s probable spot in the Philadelphia Phillies team.

Soto has close contact from his Washington Nationals days with hitting coach Kevin Long. Even with Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber also being there, the Philadelphia Phillies beholds a unique Nationals aura.

Baseball columnist Jon Heyman posted about the news of Soto’s speculated shift to the Phillies on his Twitter:

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman

nypost.com/2023/07/13/phi… Very early speculation has Philly, with its ex-Nats connection and free agent record, as a potential eventual landing spot for Juan Soto (plus many trade notes from around the league) Very early speculation has Philly, with its ex-Nats connection and free agent record, as a potential eventual landing spot for Juan Soto (plus many trade notes from around the league)nypost.com/2023/07/13/phi…

MLB Twitter was in splits as the news of Soto's probable team choice being the Philadelphia Phillies surfaced.

NewWaveEra @NWEPhinzSZN @JonHeyman Plus they just gave him a ride to Philly for their next series, just got a new billionaire part owner and his friendship with Harper, Turner and Schwarber. He makes a good fit @JonHeyman Plus they just gave him a ride to Philly for their next series, just got a new billionaire part owner and his friendship with Harper, Turner and Schwarber. He makes a good fit

"oh my god it’s happening" - another fan responded.

NOTLogesFurey @NOTLogesFurey @JonHeyman Have to imagine he will want to go somewhere where he can win, which would rule out Philly @JonHeyman Have to imagine he will want to go somewhere where he can win, which would rule out Philly

finn @fnnswt @JonHeyman Philly cant develop its own players so it has to take ours @JonHeyman Philly cant develop its own players so it has to take ours

Juan Soto’s performances in 2023

Juan Soto #22 of the San Diego Padres points back to the dugout after hitting a single in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies August 3, 2022 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Juan Soto registered 82 hits and 15 home runs in 309 at-bats with a .265 batting average in 2023. The outfielder also has added six stolen bases to his name as well.

Soto’s impressive performance did not match up to the San Diego Padres lackluster performance. The team is currently fourth in the NL West with a 43-47 record.

By the look of things, it is unlikely that the Padres would qualify for the playoffs unless there is a miracle on the field during the second half of the season. This is where all the rumors about Soto leaving the team spring from.

News reports suggest that the team might look forward to cutting losses by trading the outfielder in case the team fails to make it to the postseason. However, any confirmed news about the 24-year-old’s probable trade is yet to be announced.

