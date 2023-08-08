The Boston Red Sox came away with a great victory in Monday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Check swings are not subject to review, despite the fact that most plays in a Major League Baseball game are. That was a major factor in this game.

With two outs and two runners on base in the bottom of the ninth inning with the score knotted at 2-2, Boston's Luis Uras took the mound. Uras attempted to check his swing after Kansas City's Carlos Hernández's high 3-2 pitch.

Uras appeared to be turning around, so that ought to have been a strikeout to end the inning. Vic Carapazza, the first base umpire, decided that he checked his swing and walked after hearing the appeal.

"This was ruled a no swing with a full count and two outs in the bottom of the 9th The next batter hit a walk-off grand slam" - Jomboy Media

MLB fans reacted to the umpire's no-swing call that eventually led to a Red Sox victory:

Damien 'ShellRazor44' Edgington @DamienEdgington @JomboyMedia He was blinded by the God awful yellow jersey

Carl Warner @CarlRWarner @JomboyMedia Everyone at Fenway knew that was a swing.

Everyone at Fenway, that is, except the first base umpire.

GeorgeM @gmmorr @JomboyMedia Really never seen an ump react like that. Seemed to want to explain himself. Like he knew he got it wrong.

The Grateful Cub @TheGratefulCub @JomboyMedia This is why umps must be evaluated, ranked, and relegated. And this call available for review.

If that's not a swing, pretty much anything without a full follow-thru isn't.

Ben @bkellz28 @JomboyMedia As a Sox fan, that was absurd, and I think really demonstrates the supernatural powers of the yellow uniforms lol

Racer_X8 @racer_x8 @JomboyMedia The ump got money on the game

Royals manager Matt Quatraro furious after the game against the Red Sox

Following Carapazza's decision, Royals manager Matt Quatraro was furious and stormed onto the pitch to protest, while the Royals' dugout gawked in disbelief.

Quatraro was ejected for arguing the strike zone on Saturday in Philadelphia and was ejected again for doing the same thing on check swings.

“Well, obviously I thought he went,” Quatraro told reporters after the game. “Vic makes the call, obviously he’s got the better angle. But I obviously disagree with that. …

“I can’t think of being much more frustrated than that. He gets the strikeout to move to extra innings. And then he didn’t. I don’t have much else to say about that.”

The Red Sox capitalized on the opportunity after being swept by the Blue Jays over the weekend in three games.