Mike Clevinger, the newly signed pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, is under investigation by the MLB for allegedly violating their domestic violence policy. Britt Ghiroli from The Athletic broke the news, which has made headlines around the world.

Fans took to Twitter to voice their anger and condemn his alleged behavior.

Britt Ghiroli @Britt_Ghiroli



theathletic.com/4122004/2023/0… BREAKING: Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation by MLB following allegations of domestic violence involving the mother of his 10-month-old daughter and child abuse. Story with @KatieJStrang BREAKING: Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation by MLB following allegations of domestic violence involving the mother of his 10-month-old daughter and child abuse. Story with @KatieJStrang :theathletic.com/4122004/2023/0…

Bran Daltry @obi_wankevobi



Get into a fight with your significant other? Feel insane levels of anger? Walk away. Turn on some hardcore/metal, and angrily fold laundry.



This is not okay.



Chris H @Riverside_Slgrs



VeryRandyReality🛑 @IsItUpOrDown



BallPark Buzz @BallParkBuzz



Zero excuse for this.



The story was picked up on Tuesday when Olivia Finestead, the mother of Mike Clevinger's child, posted about the allegations on her Instagram story. It was then revealed that she has been in touch with several MLB investigators since the summer.

FInestead outlined several incidents during last year's season where she claimed she was choked and slapped just weeks apart. She also stated that Clevenger once threw used chewing tobacco at their child.

In her Instagram story, Finestead wrote:

“I hope the @MLB does what they should and puts him in required therapy maybe even a small suspensions (sic) so he can take time out to really think about why he abuses his kids and their mothers."

She also posted a series of photos along with her statements that depict the physical harm she endured.

Mike Clevinger's attorney states that he "emphatically denies the accusations made by Ms. Finestead"

While baseball fans are pouring their rage and condemnation at the statements against him, Mike Clevinger and his attorneys deny the allegations against him. Attorney Jay Reisinger said:

"He has never harmed Ms. Finestead or his daughter. We will not comment on Ms. Finestead's motive for bringing these false allegations."

The Chicago White Sox addressed the situation by claiming that they had no knowledge of the ongoing investigation when they signed Mike Clevinger. They released a statement saying:

“Major League Baseball and the Chicago White Sox take any and all allegations very seriously, and the White Sox are completely supportive of the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy shared by MLB and the MLBPA.

“MLB opened an investigation after learning of these allegations. The White Sox were not aware of the allegations or the investigation at the time of his signing. The White Sox will refrain from comment until MLB’s investigative process has reached its conclusion.”

The San Diego Padres also released a similar statement:

"We are aware of MLB's investigation and completely support their efforts under the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy. Due to the ongoing investigative process, we cannot comment any further at this time."

The alleged incident occurred during Clevinger's time with the Padres last season. There will doubtless be a lot more to come regarding this matter over the coming months.

