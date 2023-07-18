"Chaneling his inner Doc Ellis" "Explains why the pirates got smacked" - MLB fans react to rapper Wiz Khalifa's stoned first pitch in Pittsburgh

Rapper Wiz Khalifa certainly had fun throwing out the first pitch at a Major League Baseball game on Monday night. Before the Pittsburgh Pirates' series opener against the Cleveland Guardians at PNC Park, Khalifa, who grew up in Pittsburgh, threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

As the rapper continues to be a revered figure in Pennsylvania years after his chart-topping peak, the event was dutifully advertised across MLB's social media platforms.

Wiz is not on this planet right now (via @MLB)

MLB Twitter felt he was on some other planet during the pitch.

"Chaneling his inner Doc Ellis," wrote one user while another commented: "Explains why the pirates got smacked."

Let's not forget about Doc Ellis and his no hitters while high on acid for the Pirates.

According to the rapper, there was more to the opening pitch than what initially appeared.

Wiz Khalifa had plans to "get stoned" before the Pirates' opening series

Khalifa tweeted that he will "get stoned" before throwing out the first pitch in the afternoon. He appeared to hint that he would throw the opening pitch on "shrooms" a minute later.

Wiz Khalifa @wizkhalifa Finna get stoned af and throw this first pitch at the pirates game.

Wiz Khalifa @wizkhalifa Shroomed out throwin a baseball is crazy.

Fans were quick to relate Khalifa's pitch to former Pirates pitcher Dock Ellis. Although that isn't nearly as bizarre as the rumor that Ellis once threw a no-hitter while high on LSD in 1970, Khalifa has undoubtedly written another intriguing page in Pittsburgh's lengthy and peculiar baseball history.

Cleveland Guardians v Pittsburgh Pirates

Wiz Khalifa joined with Warner Bros. Records in 2007 after releasing his debut album, 'Show and Prove', in 2006. In 2008, after receiving attention on urban radio and appearing on the Rhythmic Top 40 and Hot Rap Tracks charts, his Eurodance-inspired song 'Say Yeah' became his first modest hit.

Wiz Khalifa is well known for his heavy cannabis use, having even launched his own cannabis brand, Khalifa Kush in 2016.

