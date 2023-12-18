Every team is lining up to try and woo Yoshinobu Yamamoto to them, including the Philadelphia Phillies. Teams have been using unique presentations and aspects to try and convince him that the team is worth joining. Several stars and franchise icons have been present at these meetings, and the Phillies tried to do a similar thing.

There was just one problem with theirs in comparison. Other stars were in the building to talk with Yamamoto as he met with their team's front office. Bryce Harper, however, was on the phone.

Harper FaceTimed in to the meeting to speak with with Yamamoto. The two-time National League MVP could be a big factor in convincing a player to sign with his team, but less so when it's not done face to face.

MLB fans took the opportunity to ridicule the franchise and Harper for what they believe is a weak attempt at convincing Yamamoto to ditch the New York Mets, New York Yankees and other teams for Philly.

Fans don't believe the Phillies have much of a shot at signing Yamamoto, especially after signing Aaron Nola to a $172 million contract. They don't believe Harper's attempt makes a big difference in that fact, either.

Is Yoshinobu Yamamoto going to the Phillies?

Credit is due to the Phillies for at least giving it a shot, but Yoshinobu Yamamoto has so many suitors that a signing with them is unlikely. He already has $300 million offers on the table from the Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants.

Where is Yoshinobu Yamamoto signing?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are also a big player here. They brought out All-Stars Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts to meet the Japanese ace.

The New York Yankees and New York Mets appear to be the teams to beat, though. They both had second meetings with Yamamoto recently, with the ace requesting to see the Yankees' front office a second time. There are a lot of suitors, and the odds remain in the NY teams' favors.

