As has been the case throughout his impressive career, Shohei Ohtani has been the talk of the MLB. The impressive two-way superstar signed the richest contract in North American sports history, inking a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers this past weekend.

The news of Shohei Ohtani's mammoth contract has extended well beyond the MLB community. The incredible price tag attached to the star's deal has been catching the eyes of the media and the public across the globe.

One such entertainment program that could not help but add the Ohtani news to its slate was Saturday Night Live. The sketch comedy show has drawn the ire of some baseball fans who were not too fond of their latest joke regarding the superstar and his "sister."

In one of the most popular segments on SNL, Weekend Update, comedian Michael Che and co-host Colin Jost exchange jokes back and forth. The segment tends to draw huge interest, both live on the show and social media.

However, some fans were not impressed by Che's joke about Shohei Ohtani's "sister," as the host compared Ohtani's contract to the OnlyF*ns earnings of his fake sister. In the punchline, Che refers to the "sister" Sho-feet Ohtani, a username on OnlyF*ns.

While the punchline was obviously about how much money people can make on both the popular adult website and selling pictures of their feet, some fans thought the joke was unfunny and tasteless.

Some have gone as far as to say that the joke was the least funny thing they have ever heard, whereas others have taken it a step further by calling the show lame and racist.

Shohei Ohtani's signing is expected to open the floodgates in free agency

Now that Ohtani is off the open market, many believe that a number of remaining stars in free agency will soon sign with clubs. From Yoshinbu Yamamoto to Cody Bellinger, there are a number of high-profile stars waiting to find out where they will end up.

According to multiple reports, Yamamoto intended to wait until Ohtani decided on his next club before signing. It remains to be seen how much Ohtani's deal will affect Yamamoto's free agent deal, but there is a chance that he will be able to secure a more lucrative contract than before.

