While New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge has come under severe scrutiny for his second homer against the Blue Jays on Monday, pitcher Jay Jackson has amditted that he may have been tipping his pitches.

The incident caught fans' attention when Judge was seen glancing towards his team's dugout during the at bat leading to the home run. While many fans and analysts accused the Yankees slugger of illegaly stealing signs, they have been silenced by Jackson's confession. Instead, fans are now trolling the Blue Jays pitcher for his rookie error.

When Judge was asked about where he was looking during the at bat, he said that he was getting distracted by his teammates. While many didn't believe him at the time, there can be no doubt now in people's minds. Blue Jays pitcher Jackson has said that the team's video analysis department told him that he may have been tipping his pitches.

Jackson admitted that he took longer before a slider and less time before a fastball. That's the kind of tell you cannot afford to have when facing someone like Aaron Judge.

It appears that Judge had no reason to do anything illegal, as Jay Jackson himself was guilty of not disguising his pitches. In the major leagues and against an opponent like Judge, you cannot afford that mistake. Fans have taken the opportunity to troll the pitcher.

"Dude…. You hung a slider to one of the best players in baseball… this bluejays team is so sorry… such sore losers everything they’ve done this series is embarrassing," tweeted one fan.

"Oh no, I thought Judge was cheating?" added another.

Here are the other top reactions on Twitter:

Jay Jackson rested for Game 2 as Yankees beat Blue Jays again

The Toronto Blue Jays suffered their second defeat to the New York Yankees in as many days.

After the controversy surrounding Aaron Judge in the first game, the Yankees slugger homered again to silence his critics. The Yankees are now one game away from climbing above the Blue Jays in the AL East.

While they may have lost the series, the final game is still an important one for the Blue Jays to keep their next door rivals at bay. It remains to be seen if Jay Jackson will get a chance to redeem himself after getting rested for Game 2.

