Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins will find themselves fighting for their postseason lives on Wednesday night. After falling to the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 during Tuesday's match, the Marlins will need to pick up a victory on Wednesday if they want to keep their playoff run alive.

It was clearly a disappointing loss to a division rival for the Marlins, however, the team remains confident that they will not only be able to force a third game but advance to the next round. That confidence is best exemplified by Luis Arraez, who explained why his parents were not in Philadelphia.

The back-to-back batting champion explained that his parents were not in the City of Brotherly Love, but they would be present in Atlanta. By saying this, Arraez said that the Miami Marlins would come back to win the National League Wild Card Series to advance to square off against the mighty Atlanta Braves.

Naturally, this bold statement from Arraez did not go over well on social media sites, with many taking shots at the two-time All-Star. Some have wondered if Arraez's parents would be taking a vacation in Atlanta, while others have simply mentioned that these types of statements rarely age well.

While Miami Marlins fans have to appreciate the confidence of their superstar infield, however, many have expressed the need to not overlook the Philadelphia Phillies, who went to the World Series last season.

A closer look at the regular season matchups for Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins vs. the Philadelphia Phillies

As previously mentioned, the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies are both members of the National League East, which means they are very familiar with one another.

During the year, the two teams squared off 13 times, with the Marlins narrowly taking the season series 7-6. So, no matter how fans feel about Arraez's bold statement, the numbers don't lie.

But how about Luis Arraez? How did he fare at the Phillies this season? The winner of the National League batting title, Arraez preyed upon the Phillies this year. In 12 games against Philadelphia this season, the infielder posted a dazzling .347 batting average with 17 hits, a home run, 3 RBIs, and 6 runs scored. This could explain his confidence heading into Game Two.

