San Francisco Giants pitcher Taylor Rogers had a night to forget on Wednesday when they fell to a disappointing 10-5 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After walking all four batters that he faced in the game, Rogers proceeded to throw his glove in the thrash can in the Giants dugout. Fans were quick to spot the comical act of frustration and took to Twitter to roast the pitcher.

The Giants went into the game with a 5-6 record, looking for a win that would put them level with the Dodgers in the National League West table. However, a win was not on the cards for them and Taylor Rogers was a big reason why.

The game was tied at 3-3 in the sixth inning when Rogers took the mound. He went on to surrender four walks and was charged with four earned runs, all without recording an out in the sixth inning.

After surrendering a bases-loaded, 15-pitch walk to Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, Rogers was pulled from the game. The veteran pitcher then proceeded to throw his glove into the thrash can before repeatedly punching the dugout bench.

Fans were quick to roast the pitcher on twitter. Let's look at what they said:

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia He walked all four batters that he faced so he threw his glove in the trash He walked all four batters that he faced so he threw his glove in the trash 💀 https://t.co/DtJDQ57rp0

Dalton Hill @DaltonHill_4 @JomboyMedia I mean, he couldn’t throw himself in the trash so he had to do something @JomboyMedia I mean, he couldn’t throw himself in the trash so he had to do something

kyle @kbeatt @JomboyMedia I'm surprised he didn't throw his balls in there but I guess he threw those already. @JomboyMedia I'm surprised he didn't throw his balls in there but I guess he threw those already.

Anthony @Antgun12 @JomboyMedia Too bad for him it wasn’t the glove @JomboyMedia Too bad for him it wasn’t the glove

CGill85 @CGill85 @JomboyMedia Don’t need a glove if you walk everyone @JomboyMedia Don’t need a glove if you walk everyone

Taylor Rogers and the Giants will hope to improve on the field to get their season back on track

The San Francisco Giants are currently second to bottom in the National League West table with a disappointing win percentage of .417 so far in the MLB season. Wednesday night's defeat at the hands of the Dodgers marked their defeat to them in the series.

Their next opponent is the Detroit Tigers, with whom they have a three-game series this weekend. They will hope to get a better result against the Tigers, who are one of the few teams with an even worse record than them.

Taylor Rogers will look to make his mark on his new team following an uncertain season in 2022. He was named an All-Star in 2021 during his last season with the Minnesota Twins. He will hope to get back to that level as the season progresses.

