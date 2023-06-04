The Cleveland Guardians announced today that they have designated Zach Plesac, a right-handed pitcher, for assignment. This is the baseball way of releasing him to free agency after a poor start to the season. The Guardians themselves have struggled to a 26-32 start, and they've decided they have had enough of Plesac.

Robert Murray @ByRobertMurray The Cleveland Guardians have designated right-hander Zach Plesac for assignment.

The pitcher started five games this year and posted an ERA of 7.59. His expected ERA of 5.23 shows he's gotten a little bit unlucky, but that's still an abysmal metric. His FIP is 4.51, which isn't excellent, either.

As a result, his time with the Guardians, which spanned from 2019 onward, is over. He's likely to hit free agency and could potentially be in another team's pitching staff fairly soon.

While his overall metrics are pretty bad, he's still been worth 0.2 fWAR, which suggests a slightly positive overall output for the team. For this reason, other teams might be pleased that Plesac was made available.

Certain fans of those teams sure are and they've made it known that they want to see Plesac on their team.

Manny @Manny_G18 @ByRobertMurray Angels should definitely take a flyer @ByRobertMurray Angels should definitely take a flyer

Stacy NYC @Hustlediva1 @ByRobertMurray Sources say that Billy Eppler has traded Fransisco Alvarez, Brett Baty, Mark Vientos and Ronny Mauricio for him @ByRobertMurray Sources say that Billy Eppler has traded Fransisco Alvarez, Brett Baty, Mark Vientos and Ronny Mauricio for him

MLB.Sieradzki @MlbSieradzki @ByRobertMurray Rays just lost their 3rd SP and the options aren’t as good as what Plesac could be, I could see them getting him before he hits waivers @ByRobertMurray Rays just lost their 3rd SP and the options aren’t as good as what Plesac could be, I could see them getting him before he hits waivers

Dan Lamott @DanLamott @ByRobertMurray I’m guessing the Royals will grab him off waivers first, unless the A’s do. @ByRobertMurray I’m guessing the Royals will grab him off waivers first, unless the A’s do.

FromTheMound @hanianton @ByRobertMurray I mean if the Guardians can't fix him then it has to be the Rays or Dodgers @ByRobertMurray I mean if the Guardians can't fix him then it has to be the Rays or Dodgers

Brian Kim @bk_goat_05 @ByRobertMurray As much as we need a SP, the Rays should fully go after him. Tweak his mechanics and maybe get the swing and miss back from him. Can also eat innings @ByRobertMurray As much as we need a SP, the Rays should fully go after him. Tweak his mechanics and maybe get the swing and miss back from him. Can also eat innings

Several teams, like the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Mets, have experienced injuries and poor performance in their starting rotations. With other teams also likely in need of an extra arm, it's possible that former Guardian Zach Plesac will be in high demand.

Zach Plesac might have something to offer

Many teams might feel as if they and their pitching coaches can turn the right-hander back around. After all, prior to this season with Cleveland, his highest ERA was 4.67. He had also accumulated 4.4 fWAR over the last four seasons as well.

Zach Plesac was released

There aren't a lot of good options available for teams in need of pitching right now. While Plesac is struggling and can't be viewed as a great option since he was DFA'd, he still represents an interesting choice for some contender out there.

Either way, established veterans with track records of success don't stay on waivers or in free agency long when this happens. Plesac wonit, either.

