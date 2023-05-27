Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames was struck by a teammate's foul ball during their 15-1 loss to the Son Francisco Giants.

The Brewers shortstop was sitting in the dugout when a foul ball hit him in the face, which saw him taken to the hospital immediately.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell has revealed that Adames is alert and responsive and that he is expected to spend some time on the injury list following his release from the hospital.

While all signs show that Adames is fine, he has been kept in the hospital overnight for supervision. Fans were worried for the Dominican and made their voices heard through social media.

Willy Adames made his MLB debut for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018 after originally signing with the Detroit Tigers in 2012. In May 2021, Adames was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers by the Rays and helped them win the NL Central division in his first season there. Since then, he has been a central part of their lineup.

Willy Adames is expected to be placed in the IL after suffering a concussion

While it was unclear in the ground where exactly Brian Anderson's foul ball had struck Willy Adames, it has been revealed that he was hit in the head or face area.

He reportedly suffered from a minor concussion as a result and has been kept in the hospital as a precaution. The Milwaukee Brewers will most likely miss their shortstop for a few days as he's expected to be placed on the 10-day injury list after his release from the hospital. They have two more games remaining against the San Francisco Giants in their ongoing MLB series.

