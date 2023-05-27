Create

MLB fans shook as Rays shortstop Willy Adames is hit by foul ball and sent to hospital

By Nishant Borooah
Modified May 27, 2023 09:24 GMT
Willy Adames of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a two run home run during the first inning against the Houston Astros
Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames was struck by a teammate's foul ball during their 15-1 loss to the Son Francisco Giants.

The Brewers shortstop was sitting in the dugout when a foul ball hit him in the face, which saw him taken to the hospital immediately.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell has revealed that Adames is alert and responsive and that he is expected to spend some time on the injury list following his release from the hospital.

While all signs show that Adames is fine, he has been kept in the hospital overnight for supervision. Fans were worried for the Dominican and made their voices heard through social media.

Scary incident in Milwaukee as Brewers SS Willy Adames was hit with a foul ball in the dugout.After a brief stoppage of play, Adames left the dugout for the clubhouse.Prayers up for Willy 🙏https://t.co/Vm8fa4Ard1
hope he's gonna be alright, this is so scary twitter.com/clutchpointsml…
I just heard about what happened to Willy Adames cuz I was working, hoping he is ok and recovers fully. Hate seeing accidents like that happen to the players.
@ClutchpointsMLB oh fuck no plz please say it's okay
@ClutchpointsMLB prayers up for the big unit 🙏
@ClutchpointsMLB We @SFGiants fans hope and pray Willy is okay. https://t.co/vxl19E82pp
@ClutchpointsMLB 🙏🏻 for my favorite Brewer!
This shit was hella scary... twitter.com/ClutchpointsML…
oh my god please be okay twitter.com/clutchpointsml…
holy shit this is terrifying i hope he’s okay😥😥😥 twitter.com/clutchpointsml…

Willy Adames made his MLB debut for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018 after originally signing with the Detroit Tigers in 2012. In May 2021, Adames was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers by the Rays and helped them win the NL Central division in his first season there. Since then, he has been a central part of their lineup.

Willy Adames is expected to be placed in the IL after suffering a concussion

While it was unclear in the ground where exactly Brian Anderson's foul ball had struck Willy Adames, it has been revealed that he was hit in the head or face area.

He reportedly suffered from a minor concussion as a result and has been kept in the hospital as a precaution. The Milwaukee Brewers will most likely miss their shortstop for a few days as he's expected to be placed on the 10-day injury list after his release from the hospital. They have two more games remaining against the San Francisco Giants in their ongoing MLB series.

