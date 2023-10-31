Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer left Game 3 of the World Series in the fourth inning due to an apparent injury. The veteran pitcher started the game well for the Rangers but was forced out due to back stiffness after only three innings. Scherzer has plenty of critics who took to social media to slam him for not being able to deliver on the night.

"He knew he was going to get rocked," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Not built for October," added another.

Max Scherzer, an eight-time All-Star, is a veteran pitcher in the major leagues who has been in the MLB for over a decade now. The three-time Cy Young winner played for several clubs before being traded to the Rangers in the middle of the season. Moreover, he also won the World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019.

However, Scherzer is at the tail end of his illustrious career now and many believe that he doesn't have enough to offer on the biggest stage. The 38-year-old is no stranger to injury and was shut down for the regular season after suffering from a shoulder strain in mid-September. However, he has managed to get his fitness back in time for the postseason but has been unable to reach his best.

Max Scherzer turned in three scoreless innings for the Rangers before being pulled due to an injury

While Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer has been pulled from Game 3 of the World Series, he will be glad with the decent performance he turned in.

Given that the veteran is still working his way back from an injury, Scherzer pitched three scoreless innings before leaving the game with an apparent injury. Texas are up 3-0 when Scherzer departed the game, as they look to take the lead in the World Series at Chase Field.