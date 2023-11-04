Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi received severe backlash from MLB fans after saying that their World Series win was a win for the whole state of Texas. The state of Texas has a strong baseball presence with two teams in the major leagues, the Rangers and the Houston Astros. Hence, fans across the country didn't react too well on social media when the pitcher said that his team represents the whole state.

Eovaldi was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2008 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2011. Since then he has played for several teams, including the Miami Marlins and the New York Yankees, as he established himself as one of the top pitchers in the league. He won his first World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2018 and went on to sign a contract with the Rangers in 2022 after entering free agency at the end of the year.

Eovaldi managed to win the second World Series of his career in his first season with the Rangers. He proved to be a valuable signing over the course of the season and saved his best for the last game of the year. However, in the aftermath of the win, he went on to say:

"It's the only team out there that says Texas. You're playing for the state."

This comment about what the win means to the state of Texas was not taken kindly by MLB fans, who quickly turned to social media to make it known:

"It belongs to the Astros," wrote one fan on Twitter. "They represent a 5 mile circle in Arlington," added another.

Nathan Eovaldi saved his best for last in impressive Game 5 victory in World Series

When the Texas Rangers signed Nathan Eovaldi ahead of the MLB season, little did they know that he would be their starter on the night they clinch their first-ever World Series. However, that is exactly what happened in Game 5 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The right-hander pitched six flawless innings to clinch the series, giving up four hits while recording five strikeouts and shutting out the Arizona offense. The starter has definitely raised his stock not just in Texas but in the eyes of fans across the country.