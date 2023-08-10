The Chicago White Sox came under severe criticism from MLB fans on Wednesday after former player Keynan Middleton's name was not displayed on his return to the stadium.
Middleton made an appearance for the New York Yankees on the night, pitching two innings as a reliever but the scoreboard failed to display his name.
MLB fans were quick to spot it and took it as a sign of disrespect shown by the White Sox towards their former player.
Keynan Middleton has been aroung in the major leagues since 2017, playing for several teams during that time. He signed a minor league contract with the White Sox ahead of the 2023 season but was soon called up to the majors. Since then, he has been one of the better relievers in the team before being traded to the Yankees on deadline day.
Following his trade to the Yankees, Keynan Middle ton made some comments about his former team, saying that they have a "no rules" culture in the bullpen, which contributes to the team's failures.
Chicago fans diid not take kindly to those comments and it most likely didn't sit well with the team's management as well. As a result, many were quick to assume that the White Sox ommited the player's name on purpose, as a sign of disrespect.
White Sox clears up misunderstanding regarding Keynan Middleton
Following the harsh criticism received from MLB fans across the country, the Chicago White Sox has reportedly said that there was a simple misunderstanding behind the incident. According to them, there are two Yankees players wearing #93, one being Middleton and the other being minor league player Everson Pereira.
Apparently, this is what caused the problem and resulted in the reliever's omission from the scoreboard in the stadium. However, many fans are still skeptical and unwilling to believe that it was only a mistake.