MLB fans sound off on the latest rookie power rankings: "What the f**k is Henderson doing there?"

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified May 02, 2023 21:12 GMT
Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles
Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - APRIL 25: Gunnar Henderson #2 of the Baltimore Orioles fields against the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 25, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

On May 2, MLB released the second edition of the 2023 Rookie Power Rankings. Soon, fans were up in arms with the latest list prepared on the basis of two benchmarks: performance to date and rest-of-year expectations.

Take a look at the 2023 Rookie Power Rankings:

  1. Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks
  2. Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles
  3. Hunter Brown, Houston Astros
  4. Brett Baty, New York Mets
  5. Josh Jung, Texas Rangers
  6. Masataka Yoshida, Boston Red Sox
  7. Kodai Senga, New York Mets
  8. James Outman, Los Angeles Dodgers
  9. Grayson Rodriguez, Baltimore Orioles
  10. Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees

After seeing a change in the rankings compared to the preseason rankings, here's how Twitteratis responded:

What the fuck is Henderson doing there😭😭😭 twitter.com/mlb/status/165… https://t.co/CCx3qNbAP5
gunnar has been terrible lol what twitter.com/mlb/status/165…
Henderson sucks wtf twitter.com/mlb/status/165…
MLB might put this out as a joke to get engagement I think. twitter.com/mlb/status/165…
As an O’s fan, I can wholeheartedly tell you that Gunnar should not be up here rn. twitter.com/mlb/status/165…
Outman not number 1 on this list is criminal twitter.com/mlb/status/165…
I don't even know where to begin dude this is horrid twitter.com/MLB/status/165…
The Outman disrespect is real twitter.com/mlb/status/165…
James Outman has the 9th highest WAR in all of baseball, and leads all these other rookies in every stat - you’ve somehow managed to put him as the 8th best rookie, while putting a guy with a negative WAR at #2. Now go sit in the corner and think about what you did twitter.com/mlb/status/165…
Josh Jung top 2 and he ain’t 2 twitter.com/mlb/status/165…
Not sure what Gunner did to deserve this but I'll take it lol twitter.com/MLB/status/165…
Gunnar has done absolutely nothing twitter.com/mlb/status/165…

As the 2023 MLB season rolls on, the power rankings will continue to shuffle based on the performances of the rookie sensations in the big league.

Ranks of the MLB rookies in the first edition of the 2023 power rankings

Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on April 20, 2023 (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on April 20, 2023 (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

"Preseason Rookie Power Rankings" by MLB was previously released on March 30.

Here's what the list looked like:

  1. Corbin Carroll was previously ranked 3.
  2. Gunnar Henderson was previously ranked 1.
  3. Hunter Brown was not a part of the list but made it to number 3 this time.
  4. Brett Baty was not a part of the list but made it to number 4 this time.
  5. Jos Jung was previously ranked 8 but was ranked number 5 this time.
  6. Masataka Yoshida was previously ranked 5.
  7. Kodai Senga was previously ranked 4 but came down to number 7 in the second edition.
  8. James Outman was not a part of the list but made it to number 8 this time.
  9. Grayson Rodriguez was not a part of the list, but made it to number 9 this time.
  10. Anthony Volpe was previously ranked number 6 but was ranked number 10 this time.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
