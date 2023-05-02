On May 2, MLB released the second edition of the 2023 Rookie Power Rankings. Soon, fans were up in arms with the latest list prepared on the basis of two benchmarks: performance to date and rest-of-year expectations.
Take a look at the 2023 Rookie Power Rankings:
- Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks
- Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles
- Hunter Brown, Houston Astros
- Brett Baty, New York Mets
- Josh Jung, Texas Rangers
- Masataka Yoshida, Boston Red Sox
- Kodai Senga, New York Mets
- James Outman, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Grayson Rodriguez, Baltimore Orioles
- Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees
After seeing a change in the rankings compared to the preseason rankings, here's how Twitteratis responded:
As the 2023 MLB season rolls on, the power rankings will continue to shuffle based on the performances of the rookie sensations in the big league.
Ranks of the MLB rookies in the first edition of the 2023 power rankings
"Preseason Rookie Power Rankings" by MLB was previously released on March 30.
Here's what the list looked like:
- Corbin Carroll was previously ranked 3.
- Gunnar Henderson was previously ranked 1.
- Hunter Brown was not a part of the list but made it to number 3 this time.
- Brett Baty was not a part of the list but made it to number 4 this time.
- Jos Jung was previously ranked 8 but was ranked number 5 this time.
- Masataka Yoshida was previously ranked 5.
- Kodai Senga was previously ranked 4 but came down to number 7 in the second edition.
- James Outman was not a part of the list but made it to number 8 this time.
- Grayson Rodriguez was not a part of the list, but made it to number 9 this time.
- Anthony Volpe was previously ranked number 6 but was ranked number 10 this time.
