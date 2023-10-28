MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred aims to prioritize the starting pitcher once again, drawing reactions from fans. The role of starting pitchers in baseball has diminished as a result of new-age approaches like analytics, pitching matchups, load management and health concerns.

Manfred has been very vocal about the role of the reliever in the modern game and has brought out new rules like pitch clock violations to reduce game time. Frequent pitching changes have been a major contributor to the increased game time.

Recently as per a tweet from ESPN journalist Jesse Rogers, Rob Manfred wants to make the starting pitcher more relevant again.

“There’s a lot of fans who feel like the change from ‘let’s see who today’s pitching matchup is' to ‘who’s the opener today’ has not been a positive one,” said Manfred, via Jesse Rogers tweet.

Baseball fans were quick to jump on that with a wide range of reactions.

"Manfred can’t control everything and needs to stop pretending he can. For the love of God, leave the game alone," said one fan.

"Rare Manfred W," another user said.

Here're a few other fan reactions on X (formerly called Twitter):

MLB roster re-construction didn't have the desired effect, says Rob Manfred

Before Game 1 of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, Rob Manfred and Tony Clark discussed the playoff format decision, starting pitcher role and new rules for tighter control over game time.

The MLB limited the number of pitchers a team can have on its active roster to 13 two years ago. However, it hasn't lowered the number of bullpen games employed by managers.

“I don't think it's had the desired effect,’’ Rob Manfred said.

He added:

“I do think that historically, starting pitchers have been some of the biggest stars in the game, And I think the way that pitching is being used right now has caused a diminution in that star kind of quality for some of our starters. I do think it's an issue that we should talk about.’’

According to a Bleacher Report, the average innings pitched by a major league pitcher has seen an increase from 2.98 (2000) innings pitched to 3.09 (2008). As a game still has nine innings, the gradual increase in bullpen workload implies that starting pitchers are pitching fewer and fewer innings.

With those views from the commissioner, don't be surprised if the MLB further trims the pitching roster to 12 to advocate for starting pitchers.