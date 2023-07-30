The Houston Astros had one of the best games of the season on Friday as they beat the Tampa Bay Rays 17-4.

In the process, the Rays, who had the best record in the MLB going into July, continued their dreadful month. They're now 6-16 in July, putting them in danger of having the poorest record in the major leagues.

Meanwhile, the Astros' win came after Jose Siri had made the winning run in the top of the ninth inning for the visiting Tampa Bay Rays in a 4-3 win a day earlier.

After the Astros win against Tampa Bay, fans were delighted with the scoreline as they shared some funny reactions. One said:

"Houston scored two touchdowns and a field goal to be at Tampa Bay 17-4"

Here are the top Twitter reactions:

Jonathan “Topher” Symmank @Topher2point0 @astros Houston scored two touchdowns and a field goal to be at Tampa Bay 17-4!

Crypto Hawkeye @CryptoHawkeye1 @MLB @astros 17 - 4 Wow! TB forgot to show up to the game!

Astros Monke🦍🍊 ✞🐍 @AstrosMonke @astros Great game. Keep this lineup. Keep this guy at catcher

joehel Yusmah @JoehelYusmah2 @astros Congratulations to Yainer for earning a spot on the bench for the next 15 years

Astros WS Champs @oofamus4 @astros Now just do this every day for the rest of the year

Chris Rahn @chrisrahn @astros And now tomorrow they’ll score no runs and get only two hits.

Brendan @BrendanBennett_ @astros USE THIS LINEUP EVERY DAY PLEASE

Houston Astros vs Tampa Bay Rays: How the game unfolded

Thegame was close until the fourth inning when the Astros took command of the contest. Taj Bradley, the opening pitcher for the Rays, faced Hunter Brown, starting pitcher for the Astros, to start the game.

His shaky start became a nightmare when Bradley failed to get outs and was removed with the bases in the fourth inning. His replacement, Kevin Kelly, could not stop the Astros' offense and allowed Jeremy Pena to hit a brutal three-run double that gave the Astros a five-run advantage.

By the end of the fourth inning, the Rays were down by an almost insurmountable deficit.

From the fifth to the eighth inning, the Houston Astros scored 12 more runs, including three home runs off Rene Pinto, who entered the game as a position pitcher in the seventh.

Despite some late offensive bursts, including home runs from Franco and Paredes, the Rays could not compensate for the Astros' steady and early damage as they fell to a resounding defeat.