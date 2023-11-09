The 2024 class of pitchers is a very stacked MLB free agent class. There are a number of top pitchers available in the free agent market, which doesn't include any potential trades. Several teams could be landing high-end pitching this offseason, and every rotation can always be improved.

Expand Tweet

MLB ranked some of the best arms on the market, ranging from Yoshinobu Yamamoto and NL Cy Young favorite Blake Snell to Marcus Stroman and another Japanese player posting in Shota Imanaga.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There's a real opportunity for baseball teams of all kinds to add an impact arm to their rotation. Those who struggled in that department have a wealth of options, and MLB fans are excited about their teams' prospects this year.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Naturally, Yoshinobu Yamamoto is expected to be the top prize. He might be the best free agent available regardless of position. Many teams are going to be in on him, and whoever signs him will be considered the offseason's winner.

However, there are several top pitchers available beyond him. That includes Clayton Kershaw, Jordan Montgomery, Sonny Gray, Blake Snell and Aaron Nola. Several teams will also be bidding on them, so there could be a lot of action.

Who needs MLB's top pitchers?

Several teams will be in on those pitchers. Yoshinobu Yamamoto will command a lot of offers, with the New York Yankees expected to be heavily interested. They are also expected to look at their former starter Jordan Montgomery.

Jordan Montgomery is one of MLB's top free agents

The Atlanta Braves always add pitching, so one of these pitchers could easily be a target for them. Furthermore, the Philadelphia Phillies may be active. Reports suggest they're looking at Snell to replace Nola.

The Boston Red Sox are expected to be active, as are the St. Louis Cardinals. Both teams could use a lot of pitching help, so there's a good chance they sign some of these arms when the time comes.

The Chicago Cubs are losing Marcus Stroman, and they'll need to continue building on last year's surprisingly good year, so pitching could be at the top of the list for them as well.