The Arizona Diamondbacks have once again come out swinging in Game 2 of their National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, leaving MLB fans stunned. The Arizona team entered the NLDS as overwhelming underdogs but managed to grab an 11-2 victory in the first game to take the lead. However, not many expected them to repeat the feat, but their offensive play in the first inning of Game 2 has left fans amazed.

The Diamondbacks entered the postseason seeded sixth in the National League and faced the Milwaukee Brewers in their Wild Card series. They put in a dominant performance against the Brewers, completing a sweep in the first two games to reach the Division Series.

The Arizona lineup started their NLDS encounter against the Dodgers impressively, blasting six runs off Clayton Kershaw in the first inning. They went on to win the game and have made a similar start to the second game.

The Diamondbacks got on the scoreboard with a sacrifice fly from Christian Walker which saw Corbin Carroll score the first run. Next was Gabriel Moreno, who grounded out to score Ketel Marte. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. then wrapped up the first inning with an RBI single into center field, allowing Tommy Pham to score and take a 3-0 lead early in the game.

MLB fans have been stunned by the aggressive performance as most people expected the Dodgers to make a comeback in the game.

"How are they just hitting everything," wrote one fan on X.

"Dodgers getting cooked," added another.

The Diamondbacks pounce on Bobby Miller to take early lead in Game 2 of their NLDS vs Dodgers

Two days after taking Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw to the stands, the Arizona Diamondbacks have started the second game in a similar fashion. While it was Kershaw on the receiving end on Saturday, today it is Bobby Miller.

Granted, it was not another 6-run first inning, but today's starting pitcher for the Dodgers, Bobby Miller, has given up four hits and three runs before being pulled in the middle of the second inning. Another Arizona victory will put the LA team in a tight spot and endanger their hopes in the MLB postseason this year.