At the beginning of the season, few fans of any team knew Evan Carter's name. Now, after the rookie came up with one of the momentous hits of the Texas Rangers' season, the left fielder will likely not be forgotten anytime soon. His two-run homer may have cemented their big win in this wild-card game.

In the top of the fourth inning of the AL Wild Card Game on October 3, Carter took Rays' starter Zach Eflin 391 feet to straightaway center field for his first career postseason home run. With the jack, the Rangers took a commanding 4-0 lead over the Rays in Game 2.

"EVAN CARTER IS INSANE!!! 4-0!!!!" - Texas Rangers

In the first game of the series, Carter went 2-for-2 with a run scored as the Rangers trampled the Rays by a score of 4-0. With a win in the second game of the series, the Rangers could eliminate the Rays and book their spot to battle the Baltimore Orioles in the ALDS.

Carter's two-run home run capped off a four-run third for the Rangers. The inning began with a home run off the bat of Adolis Garcia. Garcia, the Texas Rangers' Cuban outfielder, hit .245/.328/.508 with 39 home runs and 107 this season.

Carter, only 21, has fans very excited after the dinger. The Tennessee-native was selected by the Rangers in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft. After being called up for the month of September, Carter hit .306/.413/.645 with 5 home runs and 12 RBIs.

Ahead of their Wild Card Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Rangers fans were uneasy. After holding the lead in the AL West for nearly 140 days this season, some last-minute carelessness caused the team to cough up the AL West title to the Houston Astros. Before 2023, 2016 was the last time that Rangers fans were able to witness postseason baseball.

2023 postseason could be Evan Carter's time to shine

As we all know, riding hot hitters is the name of the game in the postseason. While Carter still has work to do before he can be called a postseason sensation, the young outfielder is certainly off to a flying start.

After the Rays committed four errors in the first game, the differences between the two teams were put on full display. As one of the league's best fielding teams, the Rangers appear poised to put the Rays to sleep in Game 2. If Evan Carter can continue to hit, then perhaps manager Bruce Bochy will re-think putting him in the nine-spot.