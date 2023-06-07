Shohei Ohtani continues to do things on a nightly basis that haven't been seen in almost a century and may never be seen again. The Los Angeles Angels superstar blasted his 16th home run of the season recently, second-most in the American League behind Aaron Judge.

In total, Ohtani has a 145 wRC+ and a 1.5 fWAR. He's slashing .276/.352/.552. That would be an excellent season, but he also has a 3.30 ERA, a startling 12.17 K/9 and 1.2 fWAR on the mound. No one can boast both things.

MLB @MLB After review, Shohei Ohtani gets homer No. 16! After review, Shohei Ohtani gets homer No. 16! https://t.co/5Z34XSY0du

This is an incredibly impressive feat. Many baseball fans might be numb to what Ohtani is doing since he does it every year, but it is almost unprecedented and supremely impressive. These MLB fans recognize that and are giving Ohtani a ton of credit.

Ohtani's feats have become so mainstream that he may not even be getting the credit he deserves. If it wasn't for Aaron Judge's Herculean effort last year, Ohtani would have been a back-to-back MVP with a strong chance of winning a third one this year.

Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge on another epic battle

Aaron Judge hit an AL record 62 home runs last year and earned a 212 wRC+. It was arguably the best season in modern history and he still didnt' win unanimous MVP because of Ohtani.

Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani are battling for the MVP

This year, they're on another epic battle. Judge is hitting arguably better than he was through this time last season. His injuries, which have mounted once more after his crashing catch in Los Angeles, are going to hurt his overall totals, but he's hitting better than anyone.

Ohtani is doing what he does, so if the two of these stars continue this excellent trend, there very well could be another neck-and-neck battle for the MVP award.

It's hard to see Shohei Ohtani losing again unless he falls apart or gets hurt or Judge puts up another historic season. Right now, the AL doesn't have that many strong contenders aside from those two.

