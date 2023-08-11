MLB Twitter has been abuzz with discussions among fans after one Tweet asking fans how they would do in a major league season went viral.

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto put forward the questions to fans on social media, asking them what their batting statistics would be if they were given a chance to play an entire season in the major leagues.

It drew lots of answers from fans which were ranging from them overestimating themselves to others joking about the possibilities:

Joey Votto @JoeyVotto You get an entire year of major league plate appearances (approximately 650). How many hits do you get? How many walks do you get? How many, gulp, HBP do you get? twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Schlasser @UrinatingTree @JoeyVotto I'd say no hits, about 645 strikeouts, and five (extremely) lucky groundouts that don't make it out of the infield.

Caleb @513Caleb @JoeyVotto 0 hits. Maybe 10 walks if a pitcher has a bad scouting report



1 HBP as I will likely be out for the season after my first one

IcyVert @IcyVert @JoeyVotto 0 hits, 1 walk (Brad hand walks me on 4 straight balls)

Addison @YankeeWRLD @JoeyVotto Me personally I’d choose to just get a hit every at bat

FAX Sports: MLB @MLBONFAX @JoeyVotto I go 650-650 in hits, all homers. Machines are taking over the world Joey.

Codify @CodifyBaseball @JoeyVotto 3 hits (1 Act of God, 2 vs. position players), 8 walks, 3 HBP

Olwarz @divotdave pulling a hammy trying to beat it out… @JoeyVotto Look…I’m pretty sure I’d get a slow grounder in play at some point, but I’mpulling a hammy trying to beat it out…

Thom W @thome52 @JoeyVotto I’m a 36 years old, and an exceptional slow pitch softball player where I hit approximately .800.



I’ve got to believe I’d hit somewhere between .020 and .135



But as I type out 50 hits it still seems high.



33 hits

31 walks

5 hbp



I’d reached base a nice 69 times.

Kyle J. Andrews @KyleJAndrews_ @JoeyVotto Every regular person who didn’t play high-level baseball at least in college that says they can get a hit — they’re lying.

Joey Votto was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2002 MLB Draft and made his way up minor leagues to finally make his major league debut in 2007. Since then, he has been a regular for the Reds, being named an All-Star six times and also winning the NL MVP award in 2010.

He also won the NL Hank Aaron Award in 2010 and a Golden Glove Award in 2011.

Votto's post on Twitter asks fans to guess how they would fare batting in an MLB season against professional players. It produced a wide range of replies from fans, some conceding that they wouldn't even manage a single hit to others putting up ridiculously high numbers.

"I'd say no hits, about 645 strikeouts, and five (extremely) lucky groundouts that don't make it out of the infield," wrote one fan. "I'm easily slashing .376/.532/.847," added another.

Joey Votto still going strong in his 17th season in the MLB

In his 17-year career in the MLB, Cincinnati Reds veteran infielder has built a reputation as one of the most outspoken and eccentric players in the league. He continues to be a staple in the Reds lineup and more than a decade since winning the NL MVP award, he is still putting up impressive numbers.

This season the veteran has slashed .219/.323/.856 in 41 games so far.