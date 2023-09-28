On Wednesday night, a Philadelphia Phillies fan trying to enter Citizens Bank Park while carrying an alligator for emotional support was turned away.

The Philadelphia Inquirer identified the man as Joie Henney and that Wally, the alligator, was there to support him in his fight against depression.

The social media response to the fan's picture with the alligator was divided, and it quickly went viral.

Whether an alligator is well-behaved or not, some saw a big problem with bringing it inside a stadium with thousands of people. However, others reckoned the alligator would have been completely fine.

"Curse of the alligator incoming," said one fan.

"My man has rights! Let him be!!," commented another.

"The man claimed the Gator was for 'emotional support'. That doesn’t fly at the ballpark or from what I understand Anywhere in country."

"LET HIM IN!!!!!!"

"That's a service animal specifically trained for the final innings when people are their most nervous. It's called a "Later Alligator" :)"

"Philly? Not Florida? Wow... Philly must be a cousin"

Philadelphia Phillies secure NL Wild-card spot

The National League champions are going back to the playoffs. With their win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night in extra innings, the Philadelphia Phillies secured their spot in the postseason.

The Phillies are the top wild-card club in the National League and will return to action in October. Due to the Cubs' loss to the Braves on Tuesday, the Phillies were guaranteed the No. 4 seed and will play the second wild-card club (the NL's No. 5 seed) at the Citizens Bank Park in the Wild Card Series the following week.

After a 10-year postseason absence, the longest in the National League until last season, Philadelphia has qualified for the playoffs for the second straight year.

They had a record of 87 wins, qualifying for the postseason as the third wild card club the previous year, made it all the way to the World Series, where they lost to the Houston Astros in six games. In 15years, Philadelphia has won three pennants.